Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 20, 2026) - RUSH RARE METALS CORP. (CSE: RSH) ("Rush" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that The MSA Group (Pty) Ltd. has completed a Technical Report having an effective date of March 31, 2026 and a report date of April 17, 2026 (the "Technical Report") for the Copper Mountain Uranium Project in Fremont County, Wyoming, USA (the "Copper Mountain Uranium Project"). The Technical Report was prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and is available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

The Copper Mountain Uranium Project comprises 966 unpatented Federal Mining Lode Claims and a number of State and Private mineral leases, covering a total area of approximately 7,426 hectares (18,351 acres). The claims are not all contiguous but collectively define a large and highly prospective uranium district.

Peter Smith, Rush's CEO, said, "Congratulations to MSA for an outstanding achievement. Since our original Copper Mountain 43-101 report was completed in 2023 there have been an enormous number of highly significant advancements which all needed to be accounted for, not to mention that the size of the claim area itself has grown many fold. Much credit belongs to the team at Myriad Uranium Corp., who have done a remarkable job advancing the Project. Revelations through analysis of extensive found historical data, new drilling, assays showing that actual grades often exceed probe values, and recent highly positive geophysical results, all point to truly massive potential. Given their very impressive record advancing Copper Mountain thus far, we look forward to Myriad's next steps with great excitement."

Qualified Person

The scientific or technical information in this news release respecting the Copper Mountain Uranium Project is derived from the Technical Report and has been approved by George van der Walt, Pr.Sci.Nat., FGSSA, the author of the Technical Report.

About the Company

Rush Rare Metals Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on its Boxi Property located in the Province of Québec, Canada. Rush also owns the Copper Mountain Project located in Wyoming, USA, which it has optioned to Myriad Uranium Corp. Rush currently has a 100% interest in the Boxi Property, and a 25% interest in the Copper Mountain Project. For further information, please refer to Rush's disclosure record on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) or contact Rush by email at psmith@rushraremetals.com or by telephone at (778) 999-7030, or refer to Rush's website at www.rushraremetals.com.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements, including with respect to future plans, and other matters. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as "may", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to, business, economic and capital market conditions, the ability to manage operating expenses, and dependence on key personnel. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, anticipated costs, and the ability to achieve goals. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, the continued availability of capital and financing, litigation, loss of key employees and consultants, and general economic, market or business conditions. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/293285

Source: Rush Rare Metals Corp.