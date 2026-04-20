Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 20, 2026) - Clear Blue Technologies International Inc. (TSXV: CBLU) (FSE: OYA0) ("Clear Blue"), the Smart Off-Grid Company, announces that today it has received a $500,000 payment from the National Resource Council Canada, Clean Technology Program (formerly Sustainable Development Technology Canada). The payment, which was contingent upon final completion of the project, represents the last installment of the original $5.0 million non-dilutive grant.

"This final payment marks the successful conclusion of this NRC IRAP R&D development project which has helped commercialize our Pico product line," said Miriam Tuerk, Co-Founder and CEO of Clear Blue Technologies. "Since the original grant in 2022, we have successfully launched our Senti next generation solar streetlight on this platform, our Pico Plus product with leading satellite operators, and created a technology platform for derivative offerings that will support our continued push into defense, security, and critical infrastructure services."

"Our ability to obtain non-dilutive funding remains part of our capital allocation strategy to help fund R&D and growth and this project success positions us well for potentially other grants and support going forward."

About Clear Blue Technologies International

Clear Blue Technologies provides Smart Off-Grid power solutions and services for mission-critical infrastructure such as telecommunications, Internet of Things (IoT), and street lighting. The Company's technology enables cost savings, predictive maintenance, and reliable power in remote or challenging environments.

Legal Disclaimer

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the following: success in developing derivative offerings for defense, security, and critical infrastructure services; and potential grants and support from government programs. Forward-looking information is based on information available at the time and/or management's good-faith belief with respect to future events and are subject to known or unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other unpredictable factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to the risks, uncertainties and assumptions described under "Financial Instruments" and "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, a copy of which is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, and could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, nor does it undertake any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking information contained in this press release to reflect subsequent information, events or circumstances or otherwise, except if required by applicable laws.

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Source: Clear Blue Technologies International Inc.