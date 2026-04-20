Research from Germany's FernUniversität finds the solar rebound effect, caused by households increasing their total electricity consumption after installing a solar system, is currently a blind stop in Europe's energy system planning and abatement scenarios.The solar rebound effect, which occurs when rooftop solar adoption increases household electricity consumption, could create additional system costs in Europe of up to €23.5 billion ($27.6 billion) a year, new research has found. Mensur Delic and Michael Bucksteeg, from FernUniversität in Hagen, Germany, studied the phenomenon's role within ...

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