Duell Oyj: Jean-Marc Autheman appointed as new head of Duell's French operations

20.4.2026 11:32:34 EEST | Duell Oyj | Investor News

Jean-Marc Autheman has been appointed as the new head of Duell's French operations (Tecno Globe). He has over 20 years of international experience in the motorcycle industry, spanning manufacturing and wholesale. He has held various specialist and management roles in sales, marketing and product management at several companies.

"I am very excited to take on this interesting role and strengthen Duell's position in the French market," he says.

"I warmly welcome Jean-Marc to Duell. With his help, our goal is to restore profitable growth to our French business in the motorcycle and bicycle categories through a stronger product portfolio and a new sales plan," says Duell's CEO Tomi Virtanen.

Further information

Pellervo Hämäläinen, Communications and IR Manager

Duell Corporation

+358 40 674 5257

pellervo.hamalainen@duell.eu

Duell Corporation (Duell) is an import and wholesale company based in Mustasaari, Finland, established in 1983. Duell imports, manufactures, and sells products through an extensive distribution network in Europe covering approximately 8,500 dealers. The range of products includes over 100,000 items under more than 500 brands. The assortment covers spare parts and accessories for Motorcycling, Bicycling, ATVs/UTVs, Snowmobiling, Marine and Garden/Forest categories. Logistics centres are in Finland, Sweden, Netherlands, France, and the UK. Duell's net sales in 2025 was EUR 127 million and it employs 200 people. Duell's shares are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland marketplace. www.duell.eu.