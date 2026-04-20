Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.: Broadridge Announces Strategic Investment in CENTRL to Enhance Due Diligence and RFP Solutions for Asset Management and Retirement Industry

NEW YORK and LONDON, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR), a global Fintech leader, today announced a strategic partnership and minority investment in CENTRL, a leading provider of AI-powered due diligence solutions for financial institutions. The partnership enhances Broadridge's data and analytics solutions for the asset management and retirement advisory industries with leading due diligence technology and expands its AI-enabled capabilities, helping modernize counterparty due diligence and RFP processes through data-driven, innovative technology.

"This partnership represents an important step in expanding our AI-enabled capabilities and delivering greater value for clients across our platform," said Dan Cwenar, President, Data-Driven Fund Solutions at Broadridge. "By combining Broadridge's deep industry relationships and data assets with CENTRL's purpose-built AI technology, we are helping clients modernize due diligence and RFP response workflows, improve operational efficiency and better manage risk, and accumulate more assets."

The financial services industry continues to face increasing regulatory scrutiny, fragmented counterparty oversight processes and a growing volume of manual and duplicative due diligence requests. By integrating Broadridge's trusted data and market infrastructure capabilities with CENTRL's AI-driven due diligence platform, firms can reduce manual touchpoints, eliminate redundant data gathering, improve accuracy and consistency, and strengthen regulatory audit trails.

"Broadridge is a trusted partner to many of the world's leading financial institutions," said Sanjeev Dheer, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of CENTRL. "Together, we are bringing AI-driven intelligent automation to some of the industry's most complex and resource-intensive processes. By embedding AI directly into due diligence, research, and DDQ/RFP response and communication workflows, we can help firms move from manual, fragmented processes to streamlined, data-driven operations."

Through the partnership, Broadridge will integrate CENTRL's AI-powered workflow and automation capabilities across solutions serving asset managers, retirement recordkeepers, and retirement advisors. The collaboration includes modernizing Broadridge's Fi360 RFP Director, embedding Broadridge data into CENTRL's workflows, and expanding access to AI-driven tools that automate due diligence, RFP responses, and counterparty oversight processes.

Broadridge's data and analytics business is focused on transforming complex data into actionable insights across the asset management lifecycle-from distribution and investor behavior to operational performance. The integration of CENTRL's AI-powered due diligence capabilities extends this strategy, connecting data, workflows and automation to help clients streamline counterparty oversight and RFP processes. Together, Broadridge and CENTRL deliver a more unified, data-driven solution that improves efficiency, enhances decision-making and supports asset managers in scaling their businesses.

Additionally, Broadridge clients will now have access to CENTRL's leading due diligence management and response platforms, including deeper integration with Broadridge's leading distribution data and analytics, enabling asset managers to improve and scale due diligence, fund and counterparty oversight, and RFP response workflows.

About Broadridge

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR) is a global technology leader with trusted expertise and transformative technology, helping clients and the financial services industry operate, innovate, and grow. We power investing, governance, and communications for our clients - driving operational resiliency, elevating business performance, and transforming investor experiences.

Our technology and operations platforms process and generate over 7 billion communications annually and underpin the daily average trading of over $15 trillion in tokenized and traditional securities globally. A certified Great Place to Work®, Broadridge is part of the S&P 500® Index, employing over 15,000 associates in 21 countries.

For more information, visit www.broadridge.com.

About CENTRL

CENTRL is a Silicon Valley-based technology firm offering an AI-powered Diligence and Response platform for the financial services industry. CENTRL helps Asset Allocators, Asset Managers, Banks, and Service providers automate their diligence, research, and DDQ/RFP response processes with a domain-specific AI platform. CENTRL's clients include 8 of the top 30 global banks and leading Asset Allocators and Asset Managers across the Americas, Europe, the UK, and Australia.

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SOURCE Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.