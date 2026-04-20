Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Advances Record Production and Begins Processing 1.8 Metric Tons of Recombinant Spider Silk Cocoons

ANN ARBOR, Mich., April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (OTCQB: KBLB) ("the Company", "Kraig Labs", or "Kraig's"), a world leader in spider silk technology*, today announced that it has begun processing nearly 1.8 metric tons of recombinant spider silk cocoons into finished reeled silk.

In early April, the Company announced that it had exceeded 1.3 metric tons of cocoon production in March, setting a new production record. Since that announcement, Kraig Labs is now confirming that it produced an additional half ton of cocoons (approximately) that were not included in the March report. This brings the Company's total available cocoon inventory to nearly 1.8 metric tons. The attached image represents less than 4% of the total cocoon production.





Kraig Labs has now initiated the reeling process, converting this inventory into finished reeled silk. This work is currently underway at one of the Company's production partners and is expected to be completed by the end of the month.

Upon completion of this processing phase, Kraig Labs expects to hold the largest inventory of recombinant spider silk in its history- To the Company's knowledge, this volume also represents the largest single supply of recombinant spider silk ever to exist.

The finished reeled silk will shortly be available for processing, including twisting into yarns and integration into textile and technical material applications. Kraig Labs plans to make these materials available to targeted markets, including luxury fashion, performance textiles, and industrial applications.

Senior management is currently in Asia overseeing these operations. During this visit, leadership is working directly with production staff to monitor the reeling process, evaluate facility performance, and coordinate with supply chain partners. Management is also advancing the implementation of the Company's aggressive scale-up strategy. This plan is designed to continue rapidly increasing production output in the months ahead.

"The execution we are seeing across our operations is tracking exactly as we expected," said Kim Thompson, Founder and CEO of Kraig Labs. "That is a direct result of the considerable groundwork our team has completed over the last three years to put our production infrastructure in place and fine tune our processes in the field. What we are seeing now is preparation translating into consistent, scalable output."

The Company leadership in biomaterials was recently spotlighted on the cover of the March 2026 issue of National Geographic- highlighting the growing importance and predominance of our work in scaling spider silk production.

Interested persons can order a copy of National Geographic featuring Kraig Labs at https://ngsingleissues.nationalgeographic.com/natgeo-march-2026.

You can purchase a digital copy of the article directly from National Geographic at https://www.nationalgeographic.com/science/article/spider-silk-silkworm-genetic-engineering

For the latest updates on Kraig Labs and its pioneering spider silk technologies, visit www.kraiglabs.com.

For details about recent Kraig Labs advancements, please watch the Company's investor updates at www.kraiglabs.com/videos or on the Company's YouTube Channel https://www.youtube.com/@kraigbiocraftlaboratories2270.

To view the most recent news from Kraig Labs and/or to sign up for Company alerts, please go to www.KraigLabs.com/news

* For a description of our historical leadership in this technology, please follow this link https://www.kraiglabs.com/world-leader/

Kraig Labs Technology is built on a scientifically engineered silkworm, which incorporates key spider silk proteins to produce recombinant spider silk.

About Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc.

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. ( www.KraigLabs.com ), a reporting biotechnology company is the leading developer of genetically engineered spider silk-based fiber technologies.

The Company has achieved a series of scientific breakthroughs in the area of spider silk technology with implications for the global textile industry.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Statements in this press release about the Company's future and expectations other than historical facts are "forward-looking statements." These statements are made on the basis of management's current views and assumptions. As a result, there can be no assurance that management's expectations will necessarily come to pass. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as "believes," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "foresees," "estimated," "hopes," "if," "develops," "researching," "research," "pilot," "potential," "could" or other words or phrases of similar import. Forward looking statements include descriptions of the Company's business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions and goals. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security.

Ben Hansel, Hansel Capital, Inc.

(720) 288-8495

ir@KraigLabs.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/94451402-ffdd-4e78-b266-aeb3e0d7bb22