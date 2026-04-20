Guide Sets a New Standard for Industrial Thermography at Hannover Messe 2026

HANNOVER, Germany, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 20, Hannover Messe 2026 officially opened at the Exhibition Grounds Hannover in Germany. At Hall 27, Stand H11, Guide showcased its full portfolio of Thermography Tools and Integrated IoT solutions. The booth attracted a large number of professional visitors and industry experts from around the world for in-depth discussions and to experience the next-generation thermal imaging technology, ApexVision. Its powerful infrared imaging performance received highly positive feedback.

Witness the Era of Ultra-Clarity - ApexVision Empowering Industrial Applications

Powered by the new ApexCore S1 Detector (NETD<15mK), ApexVision accurately captures subtle temperature differences and fine details, significantly improving image quality. The Nexus 1.0 High-Performance Platform (3X Processing Power) enables high-frame-rate dynamic capture and reliable, real-time temperature measurement, ensuring accurate measurement of moving targets without latency. The All-Scenario 1.0 Algorithm integrates detail enhancement, edge-preserving denoising, and environmental adaptation, ensuring stable high-definition imaging in complex environments.

The live demonstration of ApexVision left a strong impression on visitors, many of whom commented that it effectively addressed key challenges in industrial temperature measurementand set a new benchmark for the industry. The technology is now integrated across Guide's thermal product portfolio, providing ultra-clear, high-precision imaging for power, manufacturing, metallurgy, petrochemicals, firefighting, building inspection, medical and scientific research applications.

ApexVision Elevates Thermal Cameras to a New Level

At the exhibition, flagship thermal cameras-including the E4S, H6S, PT870S, FA611S, PR610S, and PF210S series-were showcased. Equipped with ApexVision's powerful image optimization capabilities, the entire lineup consistently provides clearer thermal imaging and more precise temperature measurement in both complex environments and extreme temperature conditions, while maintaining reliable performance across all scenarios. These products quickly became highlights of the show.

Intelligent Integrated IoT Solutions

In the Integrated IoT solutions area, dual-spectrum dome cameras, dual-spectrum bullet cameras, and the NC200 fixed thermal cameras series were showcased, integrating thermal imaging, visible light, and intelligent analytics. They enabled continuous temperature monitoring, hotspot detection, and early warning, making them ideal for applications in power utilities, industrial facilities, security, data centers, renewable energy, and logistics warehouses.

The exhibition marked a comprehensive showcase of Guide's next-generation thermography products, which earned recognition from industry professionals. As a global provider of infrared thermal imaging products, Guide remains committed to providing clearer, more reliable thermal imaging and early-warning solutions for industries worldwide.

For more info, please visit https://www.guideir.com/

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