SLAM Exploration Ltd.: Slam Announces Eligibility for Depository Trust Company Services in the USA

Expanding US investor access for SLAM's New Brunswick gold and critical mineral portfolio

MIRAMICHI, NB / ACCESS Newswire / April 20, 2026 / SLAM Exploration Ltd. (TSXV:SXL)(OTCQB:SXLXF) ("SLAM" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement in the United States through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC"). SLAM is a Canadian resource company with a large portfolio of gold and critical minerals in New Brunswick.

DTC eligibility is expected to simplify the trading of SLAM shares and enhance liquidity in the United States. The Company's shares recently began trading on the OTCQB Venture Market ("OTCQB") under the ticker symbol SXLXF.

DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, a U.S. company that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies. Securities that are eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through DTC are considered to be "DTC eligible". The electronic clearing method accelerates the settlement process, speeds up the receipt of stock and cash by investors and brokers and brings the shares into compliance with a much wider selection of brokerage firms.

"DTC eligibility is an important milestone as it expands our visibility and accessibility to the U.S. investment community," said Michael Taylor, CEO. "This supports our long-term strategy as we build and advance our portfolio of critical elements and gold in the mineral-rich province of New Brunswick. The portfolio includes the Goodwin Copper Nickel Cobalt project, Moose Lake Antimony project and the Mine Road Zinc Copper Silver in the Bathurst Mining Camp as well as the Jake Lee and Menneval gold projects."

About SLAM Exploration Ltd: SLAM Exploration Ltd. is a publicly listed resource company with a 40,000-hectare portfolio of mineral claim holdings in the mineral-rich province of New Brunswick. This portfolio is built around the Goodwin Copper Nickel Cobalt project in the Bathurst Mining Camp ("BMC") of New Brunswick. The Company drilled 10 holes in the 2025 diamond drilling campaign on the Goodwin copper-nickel-cobalt project. This followed significant copper, nickel and cobalt intercepts from 15 diamond drill holes reported by the Company in 2024. These include a 64.90 meter core interval, grading 2.19% Cu-Eq (copper-nickel-cobalt), including 3.84% Cu-Eq over a 31.20 meter core interval from hole GW24-02 as reported in a news release August 7, 2024. Significant gold values were also reported with up to 3.31 grams per tonne over 0.5m in hole GW24-01.

The Company is trenching gold soil targets with gold grading up to 0.464 g/t gold to the east and north of the No. 1 gold vein discovered by SLAM at Jake Lee in 2025. SLAM reported channel samples grading up to 40.5 g/t gold and 63.30 g/t silver from the new vein on January 14, 2026. The Jake Lee claims are located 25 kilometers southeast of the Clarence Stream gold deposit where Galway Metals Inc. Clarence Stream is host to a 12.4M tonne indicated resource of 922,000 ounces at a grade of 2.31 g/t gold plus an inferred resource of 16.1m tonnes with 1,334,000 ounces at a grade of 2.60 g/t gold. (Reference: "Updated Mineral Resource Statement, Clarence Stream Deposits, New Brunswick, Canada, by SLR Consulting (Canada) Ltd., March 31, 2022").

The Company reported an expansion of the soil coverage on the Menneval gold project on January 7, 2026. A gold soil anomaly extends approximately 3,000 meters by 2,500 meters with gold-bearing samples ranging from 0.005 grams per tonne ("g/t") to 0.683 g/t gold. The results indicate potential extensions to a swarm of quartz veins previously discovered by SLAM. The Company previously reported core intervals include 3,955 g/t gold over 0.1m from the No. 18 vein (December 03, 2020), as well as 162.5 g/t gold over 0.2 m (December 13, 2021) and 56.90 g/t gold over 0.5 m (November 22, 2022) from the Maisie vein.

The Company is a project generator and expects to receive significant cash and share payments in 2026. SLAM received 1,200,000 shares plus cash from Nine Mile Metals Inc. (NINE) in 2025 pursuant to the Wedge project agreement. Also in 2025, the Company received a cash payment of $60,000 as well as 180,000 shares of a private company pursuant to the Ramsay gold agreement. The Company holds NSR royalties and expects to receive additional cash and share payments on the Wedge copper zinc project and on the Ramsay gold project.

To view SLAM's corporate presentation, click SXL-Presentation. Additional information is available on SLAM's website and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Follow us on X @SLAMGold.Join our company newsletter by clicking SXL-News to receive timely company updates and press releases relating to SLAM Exploration.

Qualifying Statements: Mike Taylor P.Geo, President and CEO of SLAM Exploration Ltd., is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, and has approved the contents of this news release.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Mike Taylor, President & CEO

Contact: 506-623-8960

mike@slamexploration.com

Jimmy Gravel, Vice-President

Contact 902-273-2387

jimmy@slamexploration.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential," "may," "could," "would," "might," "will," and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements in this news release include, without limitation, statements regarding: the anticipated benefits of the Company's DTC eligibility, including simplifying the process of trading the Company's common shares in the United States and enhancing liquidity; the anticipated benefits of the Company's quotation on the OTCQB Venture Market; the Company's plans to increase its visibility and accessibility to the U.S. investment community; the advancement and development of the Goodwin Copper Nickel Cobalt project; and planned diamond drilling and follow-up exploration in connection with the Company's recent gold discoveries at Jake Lee and Menneval.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions believed by the Company to be reasonable as of the date of this news release, including, without limitation: that DTC eligibility and the OTCQB quotation will provide the expected benefits to the Company and its shareholders; that market participants, brokers and investors will respond to DTC eligibility and OTCQB trading in a manner consistent with the Company's expectations; that the Company will be able to advance its projects as currently contemplated; that planned exploration activities, including diamond drilling, can be carried out as anticipated; that required contractors, equipment, personnel, permits and financing will be available on reasonable terms; and that general business, market and economic conditions will remain supportive.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: that DTC eligibility and the OTCQB quotation may not result in increased liquidity, broadened investor participation or any other anticipated benefits; fluctuations in the market price or trading volume of the Company's securities; risks relating to the Company's ability to advance and develop its mineral projects; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development; uncertainty regarding exploration results and the continuity, grade and extent of mineralization; delays or changes in planned exploration programs; the availability and cost of labour, equipment, contractors, financing and regulatory approvals; commodity price fluctuations; and general economic, market, industry and business conditions.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: SLAM Exploration Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/slam-announces-eligibility-for-depository-trust-company-dtc-services-in-the-usa-1158828