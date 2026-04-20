Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - April 20, 2026) - Quebec Innovative Materials Corp. (CSE: QIMC) (OTCQB: QIMCF) (FSE: 7FJ) ("QIMC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that DDH-26-03 at its Nova Scotia hydrogen project is scheduled to commence on April 21, 2026, with a planned total depth of 900 metres, reflecting an expansion from initial plans based on the integration of geological, structural, and gas geochemistry data from DDH-26-01 and DDH-26-02.

This strategic deepening of the drill program is designed to test the continuation and intensification of hydrogen-bearing systems at depth, consistent with the Company's structurally controlled hydrogen exploration model.

Discovery Highlights - Nova Scotia Hydrogen Project

Drilling to begin April 21, 2026, with DDH-26-03 targeting deeper hydrogen-bearing intervals

DDH-26-03 expanded to 900 metres, reflecting strengthened interpretation from DDH-26-01 and DDH-26-02

DDH-26-02 to be extended to 700 metres to test vertical continuity in deeper zones

Multiple intervals >1000 ppmV hydrogen identified in lower sections of DDH-26-02

Overall hydrogen concentrations increase with depth, supporting structurally controlled system interpretation

Domains 4-6 define a vertically continuous hydrogen-bearing trend, supported by integrated geological, structural and gas datasets

CEO Commentary

"The data from Domains 4 through 6 in DDH-26-02 significantly enhances our understanding of the system," said John Karagiannidis, President and CEO of QIMC.

"We are observing a progression from moderate hydrogen values in transitional units to strongly elevated concentrations in deeper, structurally complex intervals. This pattern is consistent with our working geological model and supports continued step-out and deeper drilling."

"The decision to deepen DDH-26-03 to 900 metres and extend DDH-26-02 reflects our commitment to systematically evaluating the vertical extent and structural controls of the hydrogen-bearing system."

DDH-26-03 - Expanded Depth Driven by Strong Subsurface Indicators

The decision to extend DDH-26-03 to 900 metres is directly supported by:

Increasing hydrogen concentrations with depth observed in DDH-26-01 and DDH-26-02

Identification of structurally controlled permeable zones and fault corridors

Evidence of sealing lithologies and compartmentalization favorable for hydrogen accumulation

Integration of geological interpretations aligned with QIMC's R2G2 structural model

These factors collectively point toward a more robust and vertically extensive hydrogen system than initially interpreted, supporting deeper drilling to further evaluate the vertical extent, continuity, and structural controls of the hydrogen-bearing system.

DDH-26-02 - Domains 4 to 6 Provide Critical Geological and Gas Insights

QIMC has completed a preliminary integrated interpretation of Domains 4 through 6 in DDH-26-02, led by Senior Project Geologist Edward Procyshyn, P.Geo., revealing a progressive strengthening of the hydrogen system with depth.

Domain 4 (Approx. 209 m - 270 m)

At a depth of 209 m, the sedimentary units are less foliated. Fragments are predominantly white quartz, with irregular patches of recrystallized siltstone and sandstone floating within a dark mudstone matrix. Thin beds (5 to 15 cm thick) of dark silty mudstone and pale grey siltstone beds (up to 25 cm thick) are present (see Figure 11).

The main lithological change from the overlying units is the absence of granite clasts and the lithic fragments are no longer flattened. Furthermore, in the coarse sandstone beds, sand-sized particles are aligned into thin, bedding-like laminae separated by dark mudstone, giving a foliation-like appearance (see Figure 12).

From 245 m to 263 m depth, the lithology is dominated by pale grey silty sandstone. Coarse sandstone intervals, up to one metre thick, contain thin, clean feldspathic beds (5-10 cm thick) alternating with muddy coarse sand intervals up to 30 cm thick, which host thin mudstone beds (<5 cm thick).

A muddy conglomerate at 263-268 m depth contains granule- and pebble-sized, irregularly shaped granite fragments within a poorly sorted, coarse-grained sandstone matrix (see Figure 14).

Narrow shear and fault zones (3-20 cm thick) occur at 253.3 m, 257.0 m, and 258 m. These zones develop dark foliated mudstone with shear foliation oriented at shallow angles to the core axis (approximately 20°, 30°, and 15°, respectively). Approximately 30 cm of core loss was recorded at the fault zone at 257.0 m depth.

At approximately 267 m depth, the conglomerate composition transitions to a grit containing aligned white fragments within a mudstone matrix, interbedded with thin (5-8 cm thick) intervals of dark, highly indurated mudstone (see Figure 16).

Gas Geochemistry

Analysis of gas extracted from water samples collected at the wellhead during drilling indicates only anomalous and reoccurring moderate hydrogen (H2) concentrations.

The absence of significant hydrogen sulfide (H2S) is a notable characteristic of this domain. Only approximately one-third of samples contained measurable hydrogen, and only one shear zone (at 257 m depth) returned moderate hydrogen values.

Overall, hydrogen concentrations in this domain are low to moderate and contrast with the higher concentrations of hydrogen observed in the underlying domains.

Figure 1: Dark conglomeratic mudstone interbedded with coarse grained mud sandstone, muddy siltstone and mudstone. Note that granite fragments are absent and that the lithic fragments are not flattened. In the coarse sandstone beds, the white quartz grains are aligned into bedding like laminae separated by the dark mudstone matrix to give a foliation like fabric.

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Figure 2: Interbedded sequence of conglomeratic mudstone muddy sandstone, muddy siltstone and mudstone. Note that although the white quartz and lithic fragments in the muddy granule sandstone are aligned, they are not metamorphically foliated nor are the fragments flattened.

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Figure 3: Dark grey to black muddy granule-sized conglomerate interbedded with muddy conglomerate hosting pale grey to white blocky to pebble size fragments and interbedded with muddy sandstone, black mudstone beds and paler grey siltstone beds. Pale grey clean silty sandstone beds at 240 - 242 m depth appear to be feldspathic arkose in composition. Separate grey granule size lithic fragments are seen to float in the feldspathic sand.

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Figure 4: Pale grey silty sandstone interbedded with coarse sandstone intervals that contain thin, clean feldspathic beds 5-10 cm thick. The silty sandstone unit is alternately interbedded with muddy coarse-grained sandstone up to 30 cm in thick and thin dark mudstone beds <5 cm thick. A muddy conglomerate contains granule and pebble-sized fragments that float in a muddy unsorted coarse grained sandstone matrix. (see figure 14). Narrow shear zones 3-20 cm wide occur at 253.3 m, 257.0 m, and 258,0 m depth.

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Figure 5: Textural and bedding characteristics of "sandstone dominant intervals".

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Figure 6. Bedding characteristics and distribution of granule-sized particle in a mudstone matrix in a gritty sandstone interbedded with narrow (< 5 cm) intervals of black mudstone. Although the angular to sub-rounded quartz and rare dark lithic fragments are aligned as vague bedding planes, they are not flattened nor are there any hairline foliation planes present.

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Domain 5 (Approx. 270 m - 375 m)

Hydrogen concentrations in gas extracted from water samples at the drill head are comparable to those observed within the lower major fault zone in Domain 2 between 128 m - 164 m depth, with eight samples ranging between 500 ppmV and >1000 ppmV (QIMC press release April 13, 2026). Individual elevated values (>1000 ppmV) are generally spaced 3 metres to 9 metres apart.

Lithology and Structural Setting

The lithology intersected within Domain 5 is dominated by grits and coarse-grained sandstone containing scattered and locally concentrated white quartz fragments. These fragments are subrounded to angular and range from granule to coarse sand size. They are poorly sorted, with no clear organization by composition or grain size.

Units are locally foliated and altered, forming narrow intervals (e.g., at 278 m depth) where fragments are aligned into discrete streams separated by a dark, siliceous matrix.

Narrow black mudstone intervals (<1 m thick) are locally interbedded within the sandstone sequence. These mudstone units are typically massive; however, they often contain dispersed white quartz fragments ranging from granule to coarse sand size.

Most sandstone beds are characterized by a muddy matrix, although occasional pale grey sandstone intervals exhibit a silty sand matrix.

Supporting Observations

Photographs and accompanying descriptions are presented in depth sequence and provide additional detail on:

Lithological variations

Bedding characteristics

Textural relationships

Compositional features

Figure 7: Textural fabric in a muddy coarse grained grey sandstone interbedded with finer grained darker muddy sandstone and dark indurate mudstone beds 15 cm thick. The finer sandstone interval occasionally host pebble sized angular granite clasts. A fault zone at 276.3 - 276.9 contains two separate gouge zones separated by a foliated and altered interval. Approximately 25 cm of core was lost in this zone.

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Figure 8: Interbedded sequence of conglomeratic mudstone, grit, silty sandstone and dark mudstone beds. Angular white quartz fragments aligned to form vague bedding, but they are not flattened.

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Figure 9: Characteristic feature of mudstone conglomerate in this interval is the textural fabric and character of fragmental debris that appears to be floating into mudstone matrix. The mudstone conglomerates are interbedded with grit and dark mudstone indurated faintly bedded. The detrital fragments in this interval are matrix supported unsorted and no visible alteration, flattening or alignment.

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Figure 10: Greyish white gritty sandstone interbedded with dark mudstone that contain pale grey silty bedding laminations 1 to 3 mm thick and with grit intervals containing white quartz and occasional granite and dark lithic fragments all set in a coarse-grained sandstone matrix. The sandstone intervals are recrystallized. The silty component in the matrix now appears as grey. The mudstone adjacent to the sandstone is slightly bleached and indurated. At the 401m depth, the darker fragments are bleached to grey colour and fade into the granular matrix to give the unit an intrusive like fabric and texture. At 303.7 -305.3 m depth the dark mudstone is brecciated with pale grey intrusive/recrystallized sandstone separating the clasts. The dark mudstone is bleached at the contacts but is not foliated.

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Figure 11: Metasomatically altered gritty sandstone underlain sandy siltstone also highly recrystallized to develop a dark siliceous matrix hosting coarse sand size rounded white quartz and less commonly dark lithic fragments. In the interval 322-325 the relict sandstone patches appear to be inclusions in a medium grained intrusion that develop dark contact margins with mudstone. The texture, composition and appearance look either intrusive or a strongly metasomatically altered sandstone. Microscopic analysis is being undertaken.

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Figure 12: A poorly sorted sandstone bed at 333.9-334.3 m depth within a mudstone conglomerate interval containing mostly granule to coarse sand sized fragments with an occasional isolated pebble size fragments floating. The interval does not appear metasomatically altered the mud, sand and silt matrix retain their granularity and color. Fragments are occasionally aligned in narrow intervals but generally are not sorted nor flattened. An occasional tan coloured pebble size fragment may have a volcanic source. At 342m, the pink granite dike let sill 5 cm wide has no contact aureole and may therefore be an angular granite fragment.

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Figure 13: Textural fabric of grit showing granularity, fragment size and shape, sorting and composition and nature of contact with indurated mudstone.

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Figure 14: A muddy coarse grained poorly sorted sandstone bed is underlain by a mudstone conglomerate in the interval from ~ 360 m to 368.8 m depth. The conglomerate contains granule to pebble sized quartz and pink granite fragments in a mudstone matrix. Thin mudstone intervals 5-8 cm thick and spaced 50cm to 120 cm apart are interbedded within the conglomerate or grit beds. The mudstone is slightly bleached and develop a cherty texture. Pinkish calcite veins and veinlets both with dark margins occur at 363.2 m and below.

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Domain 6 (Approx. 375 m - >480 m and open at depth)

Gas Distribution and Geochemistry

The distribution pattern of samples containing elevated hydrogen concentrations in gases extracted from water in the upper part of Domain 6 is similar to the distribution of gas values observed in Domain 5.

Hydrogen concentrations in the lower part of Domain 6 however, are significantly elevated, with 14 samples exceeding 1000 ppmV. These high-value samples are generally closely spaced, suggesting a continuous or strongly connected hydrogen-bearing system.

Lithology and Stratigraphic Setting

The interbedded sequence of conglomerate, coarse sandstone, and siltstone observed in the basal units of Domain 5 continues into Domain 6, with bed thicknesses ranging from less than 30 cm to 2.5 m.

Within Domain 6:

A conglomerate-siltstone unit extends from approximately 375.5 m to 400.5 m depth

This is underlain by a thick interval of dark, finely bedded to laminated mudstone from approximately 400.5 m to 405.5 m

Between 405.5 m and 407.5 m, the formation grades into slightly bleached mudstone, faintly bedded with variably spaced siltstone layers (1-5 mm thick)

Narrow intervals (5-10 cm thick) within the mudstone contain a silt-rich matrix, where primary bedding becomes less distinct. Thin sandstone beds (<10 cm thick) are present but relatively rare.

The mudstone sequence overlies an unsorted silty sandstone containing occasional granite pebbles. These increase in frequency downhole, forming pebble conglomerate intervals (5-30 cm thick) spaced approximately 10-40 cm apart within a muddy, medium-grained sandstone matrix.

Alteration and Mineralogical Characteristics

The mud and finer silt components of the sedimentary units are partially recrystallized, forming a grey silica-rich matrix within sandstone units.

Clay-rich mudstones are slightly bleached and indurated

Sandstone and conglomeratic units, and to a lesser extent silty mudstones, exhibit metasomatic alteration

This alteration commonly produces a greenish coloration

The matrix locally develops small green patches containing micron-scale prismatic minerals

Structural Characteristics

The more massive, indurated mudstone and siltstone-rich intervals are highly fractured.

Fractures are typically inclined at approximately 45° relative to the core axis

Bedding is commonly oriented near-perpendicular to the core axis

Micro fracturing is locally well developed, producing crackle-like textures

Closely spaced wisps and fracture networks are observed within these intervals

Overall Geological Interpretation

In summary:

The upper third of Domain 6 consists of a thickly interbedded sequence of muddy grit, coarse sandstone, and conglomeratic mudstone (approximately 5-7 m thick), containing white quartz, pink granite, and dark lithic fragments

of Domain 6 consists of a thickly interbedded sequence of muddy grit, coarse sandstone, and conglomeratic mudstone (approximately 5-7 m thick), containing white quartz, pink granite, and dark lithic fragments Local conglomerate beds and lenses (<40 cm thick) contain irregular, pebble-sized granite fragments

The middle portion transitions downhole into thick intervals of dark, thinly bedded to laminated mudstone, alternating with coarse-grained to gritty sandstone and thinner (<30 cm) sandy conglomerate beds

transitions downhole into thick intervals of dark, thinly bedded to laminated mudstone, alternating with coarse-grained to gritty sandstone and thinner (<30 cm) sandy conglomerate beds Below approximately 470 m depth, conglomerate beds become less common, and the lithology is dominated by poorly sorted grit and coarse silty sandstone, often containing isolated angular granite fragments within the matrix

Narrow (<70 cm thick), widely spaced intervals of vaguely bedded silty mudstone are present, typically brownish in colour and highly indurated

Figure 15: The interbedded conglomeratic, coarse sandstone and siltstone having thickness varying from < 30 cm to 2.5 m in the basal units in Domain 5 continue into Domain 6, In Domain 6 the conglomerate siltstone unit extending from 375.5 m to 400.5 m is underlain by a thick interval of dark finely bedded to laminated mudstone intervals for 400.5 m to ~ 405 m depth and grades into thinner beds of siltstone and muddy sandstone. where the mudstone intervals are faintly bedded by variably spaced siltstone beds varying from 1-2 mm to 5 mm in thickness. Narrow intervals 5-10 cm thick in the mudstone contain a silt rich matrix and in these beds the mudstone loses it bedded appearance. Thin sandstone beds < 10 cm are rare but present. The mudstone overlies a silty sandstone unsorted with occasional granite pebbles that become more common downhole to develop pebble conglomerate intervals 5-30 cm thick and spaced 10-40 cm apart by muddy medium grained unsorted sandstone.

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Figure 16: Textural and compositional details of the polymictic grit interbedded with black finely bedded to laminated mudstone. Note the larger granite fragments floating in the sandstone matrix.

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Figure 17: The thickly interbedded sequence of muddy grit and coarse sandstone contain white quartz, pink granite and dark lithic fragments with local thin conglomeratic bed and lenses containing pebble sized irregularly shaped granite fragments. This unit transitions downhole into a bed > 10 m thick containing dark thinly bedded to laminated mudstone. The upper section (~5-7 m thick) contains coarse-grained muddy grit, unsorted coarse-grained sandstone, siltstone and thin conglomerate beds hosting pebble to cobble sized fragment of granite. The underlying laminated mudstone silt interval is partially bleached to grey

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Figure 18: Foliated muddy sandstone with quartz and dark lithic fragments flattened and aligned along the foliation planes. Pebble to granule sized fragments having a granitic composition occur in narrow bands <5 cm or as isolated fragments Finely bedded to laminated black-grey stripped mudstone underlying the sandstone is not foliated nor altered. Two pyritic lenses parallel to the bedding laminations have been noted here.

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Figure 19: Dark silty thinly but vaguely bedded mudstone containing at irregular intervals narrow (10 -15 cm) chaotic breccia beds hosting distorted siltstone slivers and bed (1-3mm thick). The pale silt rich bed in the mudstone can be up to 5 mm thick. Two quartz + carbonate veins with sharp contacts were noted in the 411 m to 412 m interval.

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Figure 20: Fabric details of the breccia described above. Note the slickensides on the fracture cutting a fragment in the breccia zone.

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Figure 21: Bedding, textural and compositional details of the siltstone-sandstone interval containing finely laminated mudstone interbeds. The units in this interval are slightly bleached recrystallized and develop a greenish tone.

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Figure 22: Bedding, textural and compositional details of the conglomerate interval. Note the fault breccia at 130.7 m, 132 m and shear at 436.5m depths. The gas sample extracted from water obtained at 434 m depth returned a value > 1000 ppmV H2.

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Figure 23: Vaguely foliated coarse-grained sandstone-grit bed underlain by finely bedded to laminated black mudstone at 445m to 450m depth in turn underlain by an unsorted chaotic sandstone. The upper sandstone is metasomatically altered to greenish grey with the matrix replaced by silica and green microscopic crystals. The chaotic sandstone matrix and fragments are also replaced by buff coloured material (sericite) and green streaks and blebs in the foliated zones. The black laminated mudstone is not foliated nor visibly altered.

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Figure 24: Unsorted chaotic polymictic conglomerate with angular fragmental debris varying from cobble to granules to coarse sand ranging in composition from siltstone, dark mudstone, and minor quartz hosted in a fine-grained sandstone matrix. The conglomerate grades into a silty sandstone similar to the matrix host fragments in the conglomerate. At 458m depth black, vaguely bedded mudstone containing narrow interval of conglomerate 5 cm to 25 cm thick. The fragments are not aligned nor flattened.

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Figure 25: Poorly sorted muddy coarse grained sandstone hosting granule sized rounded quartz and occasional dark lithic fragments in a dark silty matrix at irregular intervals contains cobble sized granite fragments and smaller granule sized quartz fragments floating i.e. matrix supported by the fine-grained sandstone matrix. Interbeds of narrow polymictic grit intervals 5 to 25 cm thick become more frequent toward the contact and interbedded with the black finely bedded mudstone. The sandstone develops a distinct greenish grey color. The fragments although locally aligned and sized and separated by dark siliceous wisps, no flattening is observed.

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Figure 26: Bedding, textural and compositional details of the grit containing fragments and thin highly indurated mudstone beds.

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Figure 27: Fine grained muddy sandstone hosting irregular patches of polymictic coarse sand is interbedded with black thinly bedded mudstone 5 cm to 55 cm thick. Note the white calcite veins parallel bedding laminations in the mudstone.

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Figure 28: Bedding, textural and compositional details of a poorly sorted silty sandstone grading into thin (1-7 cm thick) polymictic conglomerate beds containing angular to rounded lithic, granitic and quartz fragments in a dark matrix and occasional thin bed containing better sorted clean sandstone. The sandstone is interbedded with black thinly bedded mudstone ranging from 5 to 45 cm in thickness.

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Extension of DDH-26-02 to 700 Metres

Based on the strength and continuity of hydrogen concentrations in Domain 6, QIMC will return to DDH-26-02 and extend drilling to 700 metres.

This extension aims to:

Test the downward continuation of high-concentration hydrogen zones

Evaluate proximity to potential source horizons or basement structures

Confirm the vertical scale and persistence of the hydrogen system

of the hydrogen system Further refine geological and geochemical models guiding future drilling

Next Steps

April 21, 2026 : Commencement of DDH-26-03 (target depth: 900 m)

: Commencement of DDH-26-03 (target depth: 900 m) Extension of DDH-26-02 to 700 m

Continued integration of: Downhole geology Dissolved gas and headspace data Structural and geophysical datasets

Ongoing refinement of drill targeting across the Nova Scotia project corridor

All results will continue to be validated through ongoing geological, geophysical, and analytical integration

SENIOR PROJECT GEOLOGIST

The geological content and analytical assessment in this press release was extracted from a preliminary report prepared by Edward Procyshyn P.Geo., QIMC Senior Project Geologist. Edward Procyshyn has reviewed and approved the technical content of this press release.

About Québec Innovative Materials Corp. (QIMC)

Québec Innovative Materials Corp. is a North American exploration and development company advancing a portfolio of natural hydrogen and critical mineral projects. The Company is advancing its district-scale hydrogen exploration model across Québec, Ontario, Nova Scotia, and Minnesota (USA), leveraging its proprietary R2G2 framework developed in collaboration with INRS. QIMC is committed to sustainable development, environmental stewardship, and innovation, with the objective of supporting clean energy and decarbonization initiatives.

DISCLAIMER

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are subject to business, economic, and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the planned extension of drill hole DDH-26-02, the interpretation of hydrogen-bearing intervals, the integration of downhole datasets, and the advancement of the Company's subsurface targeting model. Hydrogen measurements reported herein are derived from gas extracted from drill water samples collected at regular intervals during drilling operations. These values are preliminary and may be affected by dilution and sampling conditions. Results are being integrated with geological, structural, and geophysical datasets and should be considered indicative rather than definitive. References to low, moderate, and elevated hydrogen concentrations are relative classifications based on observed ppmV values within the dataset. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements except as required by applicable law. Hydrogen concentrations reported are preliminary and not indicative of commercial quantities.

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Source: Quebec Innovative Materials Corp.