Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 20, 2026) - Yellowbird Diagnostics Inc. a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing next-generation metabolic imaging agents to detect disease earlier and guide clinical decision-making, today announced that it will participate in the Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference taking place April 21-22, 2026, at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre in Toronto, Canada.

Nick Calvert, Chief Executive Officer, and Michael Gottlieb, Executive Board Chair, will present an overview of Yellowbird's platform and its lead program, NeuCaVis, a novel metabolic PET imaging agent designed to enable precise visualization of inflammation. The Company recently announced dosing of the first participants in its Phase I clinical trial at the University of Ottawa Heart Institute.

In addition to the presentation, members of the Yellowbird management team will participate in one-on-one meetings with investors during the conference.

2026 Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference

Presenters: Nick Calvert, Chief Executive Officer; Michael Gottlieb, Executive Board Chair

Date: Tuesday, April 21, 2026

Time: 10:30 a.m. ET

Location: Metro Toronto Convention Centre, Toronto, Canada

About Yellowbird Diagnostics

Yellowbird Diagnostics is an Ottawa-based biotechnology company developing next-generation metabolic imaging agents to detect disease earlier and guide clinical decision-making. The Company's lead program, NeuCaVis, is a first-in-class PET tracer targeting fructose metabolism as a marker of inflammation, with potential applications across cardiovascular disease, neuroinflammation, and oncology. Yellowbird is advancing its platform through clinical development with the goal of improving diagnostic precision and enabling better patient outcomes.

For more information, visit www.yellowbirddx.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/292637

Source: Bloom Burton & Co. Inc.