Researchers in Italy analyzed air-to-water heat pump performance in Alpine regions, focusing on how start-up and defrost cycles affect efficiency under current and future climate conditions. Their simulations show that while warmer temperatures slightly reduce defrosting losses and modestly improve efficiency, start-up cycling losses remain significant and continue to limit overall performance gains.Scientists from Italy's University of Trento have investigated the impact of start-up and defrosting cycles on a PV-linked air-to-water heat pump (AWHP) located in Alpine regions, which are climate-change ...

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