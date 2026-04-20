Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 20, 2026) - RIWI Corp. (TSXV: RIWI) (OTC: RWCRF) (the "Company" or "RIWI"), a market research platform, global trend-tracking and prediction technology firm, today announced a planned transition of its Board of Directors, reflecting the Company's continued evolution and strategic direction.

As part of this transition, Annette Cusworth (Chair), Neil Seeman (Founder and Director), and David Kincaid (Director) will be stepping down from the Board. The Company extends its sincere gratitude to Ms. Cusworth, Mr. Seeman, and Mr. Kincaid for their longstanding leadership, guidance, and contributions to RIWI. Their collective efforts have been instrumental in shaping the Company's strategy, governance, and global positioning.

Following these changes, Greg Wong (CEO and Director) and Leonard (Lenny) Murphy (Director, incoming Chair) will continue to serve on the Board, providing continuity as RIWI advances its next phase of growth.To support this evolution, RIWI is pleased to announce the appointment of James Bowen, Marc Kazimirski, and Al Leong to its Board of Directors.

New Director Appointments

James Bowen, CFA brings over 20 years of capital markets experience as a portfolio manager, securities analyst, and advisor to TSX-listed companies. He has extensive expertise in valuation, governance, and investor relations, with a strong track record of attracting institutional investors and strengthening capital markets positioning.

Marc Kazimirski, KC is a founding partner of KazLaw and a highly respected member of the legal community in British Columbia. He brings deep expertise in litigation, governance, and risk oversight, and has been recognized for his contributions to the legal profession, including his appointment as King's Counsel in 2023. Mr. Kazimirski also brings public company board experience, currently serving as a director of a TSX Venture Exchange-listed issuer.

Al Leong is an award-winning marketing and strategy executive with more than 30 years of experience helping technology companies sharpen positioning, accelerate growth, and strengthen investor-facing narratives. He has led global go-to-market initiatives, supported major financings, and brings deep experience in commercialization, investor communications, and growth strategy across AI, Web3, fintech, and enterprise B2B. Mr. Leong holds a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of British Columbia and an MBA in Global Management, Strategy Consulting & Technology from the University of Toronto.

"On behalf of the Company, I would like to sincerely thank Annette, Neil, and David for their significant contributions to RIWI," said Greg Wong, CEO of RIWI. "They have played an important role in shaping the Company to where it is today. As we look ahead, we are pleased to welcome James, Marc, and Al to the Board. Their experience and perspectives will support our focus on execution and advancing RIWI's platform as we pursue our next phase of growth."

Board Committees

Following the transition, the Board committees will be comprised as follows:

Audit Committee: James Bowen (Chair), Lenny Murphy, Al Leong

Human Resources & Compensation Committee: Lenny Murphy (Chair) Marc Kazimirski, James Bowen

Governance and Strategic Rationale

This planned Board transition aligns with RIWI's strategic shift toward scaling its platform, deepening capital markets engagement, and strengthening governance capabilities to support long-term growth.

The incoming directors collectively bring complementary expertise across capital markets, legal oversight, and growth strategy, positioning the Company to strengthen execution, support product development, and advance its next phase of growth.

Change of Transfer Agent

RIWI announces that Odyssey Trust Company has replaced Computershare Trust Company as the transfer agent effective immediately. Shareholders do not need to take any action in respect to the change in transfer agent.

All inquiries and correspondence relating to shareholders' records, transfer of shares, lost certificates, changes of addresses or other inquiries related to shares should now be directed to Odyssey Trust Company as follows:

Odyssey Trust Company

Trader's Bank Building

1100-67 Yonge Street

Toronto, ON M5E 1J8

Direct Dial: 1-587-885-0960

Canada & US (toll-free): 1-888-290-1175

Email: shareholders@odysseytrust.com

Contact Odyssey through their website at: https://odysseytrust.com/contact/

About RIWI

RIWI is a market research platform and global trend-tracking and prediction technology firm. On a monthly or annual subscription basis, RIWI offers its clients tracking surveys, continuous risk monitoring, predictive analytics and ad effectiveness tests in all countries. https://riwi.com.

RIWI CORP.

Signed: "Greg Wong"

Greg Wong, Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

Information and statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation that involves risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking information included herein is made as of the date of this news release and RIWI does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update forward-looking information unless required by applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information relates to future events or future performance and reflects management of the Company's expectations or beliefs regarding future events. This forward-looking information is based, in part, on assumptions and factors that may change or prove to be incorrect, thus causing actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by forward-looking information.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/293220

Source: RIWI Corp.