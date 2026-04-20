AlphaTON Capital Rebrands as Alpha Compute Corp. to Reflect Its Growing AI Compute Business

Tortola, British Virgin Islands, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Compute Corp. (NASDAQ: ALP) (formerly AlphaTON Capital Corp., NASDAQ: ATON) ("Alpha Compute" or the "Company"), a technology leader in AI GPU-as-a-service (GPUaaS) and AI Confidential Compute, today announced that it has rebranded from AlphaTON Capital Corp. to Alpha Compute Corp., with its common shares trading under the new ticker symbol "ALP" on the Nasdaq Stock Market. The rebrand reflects the Company's accelerating strategic growth and market demand for scalable AI compute infrastructure, with privacy-preserving confidential computing at its core.

Rebranding to Reflect the Company's True Mission

The name Alpha Compute signals the Company's intent to lead the global race to build the AI infrastructure of the future. As artificial intelligence reshapes how the world stores, processes, and monetizes data, the demand for sovereign, privacy-first compute has become structural. Alpha Compute is purpose-built for this moment.

"This rebrand is not cosmetic, it is structural," said Brittany Kaiser, CEO of Alpha Compute Corp. "From the moment I wrote Targeted and first testified before Congress and Parliament about data rights, my mission has been to ensure that the future of technology is built on privacy by design, not just policy and promises. Alpha Compute is the culmination of that mission: a publicly traded infrastructure company providing the world's most sensitive AI workloads with compute they can trust. We are entering the fastest-growing industry in history, and we intend to lead it."

The Fastest-Growing Global Industry

The global AI market, valued at approximately $390 billion in 2025, is projected to reach $3.5 trillion by 2033 (Grandview Research, 2025), growing at a compound annual growth rate of more than 30%. Global AI spending is expected to surpass $2.52 trillion in 2026 alone, a 44% increase year over year (Gartner Group, 2025). The AI chip market sales were $200 billion in 2025, with the NVIDIA Blackwell architecture, the same generation powering Alpha Compute's infrastructure, driving the majority of that growth. NVIDIA's own fiscal year 2026 revenues reached $215.9 billion, up 65% year over year (source: Nvidia press release), underscoring the relentless demand for advanced GPU compute.

Over 70% of Enterprise AI Workloads will Require AI Confidential Computing

Within this market, confidential computing represents one of the highest-growth and highest-value segments. Enterprises in healthcare, financial services, government, and defense represent over $2 trillion in combined annual IT spending (Gartner), and cannot rely on standard cloud infrastructure for their most sensitive AI workloads. Alpha Compute solves this problem with infrastructure that is private by encrypted architecture, not by promise.

The convergence trend represents the significant market signal. Operationally, the key factor is that confidential computing is transitioning from a standalone market to the embedded security layer within the broader Secure AI Cloud stack. By 2026, over 70% of enterprise AI workloads will incorporate sensitive data, thereby accelerating the demand for secure AI infrastructure (Fortune Business Insights). Consequently, the addressable opportunity is more accurately defined as a segment of the cloud AI market, specifically where stringent security and data sovereignty mandates restrict workload migration.

Regulatory pressure has become a compelling catalyst. The escalating use of AI within enterprises is driving major concerns around data sovereignty, as current infrastructure designs struggle to provide the necessary guarantees for regulated or sensitive workloads. As reported by Computer Weekly, the confluence of the EU AI Act enforcement in 2026, the updated FedRAMP 20x requirements, and various national data residency laws is creating a mandatory, rather than merely opportunistic, procurement cycle.

What Alpha Compute Delivers

Under its new identity, Alpha Compute will operate as an integrated AI compute infrastructure company, providing:

Confidential AI Compute via hardware-enforced trusted execution environments (TEEs) and NVIDIA Blackwell-generation GPU clusters (B200 and B300 architectures), ensuring data remains encrypted in use, in transit, and at rest. Sovereign AI Infrastructure enabling enterprise clients, government entities, and regulated industries to run AI workloads without surrendering data sovereignty to hyperscale cloud providers. Scalable GPU Deployment through Alpha Compute and its subsidiaries, with operational infrastructure backed by binding agreements for the deployment of over 1,000 Blackwell-generation GPUs. Privacy-Native AI Ecosystems supporting partners including Telegram, Midnight, Animoca Brands, and others building next-generation secure applications for the world's most sensitive data and users.

"Our journey to this pivotal moment has been defined by the comprehensive infrastructure buildout over the last six months-specifically, the development of core firmware for Telegram's Cocoon AI launch and securing hardware-level encryption on B300s. Our operations are expansive, covering GPU procurement, data center colocation, confidential computing architecture, and robust partner ecosystem development. Alpha Compute stands as a specialized, scalable AI compute company, poised to capitalize on a generational market shift by offering reliable independence and protecting your data from hyperscalers' increasing encroachment." - Enzo Villani, Executive Chairman and CIO, Alpha Compute Corp.

Strategic Continuity

The rebrand does not alter the Company's corporate structure, legal domicile, or existing contractual obligations. All existing agreements, including the Company's binding lease for NVIDIA B200s and the purchase of B300 GPU servers, the $43 million AI infrastructure and financing partnership with Vertical Data Inc., the GAMEE acquisition, infrastructure support for Telegram's Cocoon AI, and the Company's digital asset holdings, remain in full effect under the Alpha Compute Corp. entity. The Company's existing shareholders are not required to take any action in connection with the ticker or name change.

Investors and analysts should update their records to reflect the new ticker symbol ALP effective today on the Nasdaq Stock Market.

Board of Directors and Executive Officers

Enzo Villani, Executive Chairman and Chief Information Officer

Brittany Kaiser, Board Member and Chief Executive Officer, Governance & Nominating Committee Chair

Michael Terpin, Independent Board Member, Audit Committee, Corporate Governance Committee

F. Daniel Siciliano, Independent Director, Audit Committee Chair, Corporate Governance Committee Chair

Wes Levitt, Chief Financial Officer

Yury Mitin, Chief Business Development Officer

About Alpha Compute Corp.

Alpha Compute Corp. (NASDAQ: ALP), formerly AlphaTON Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: ATON), owns and operates AI infrastructure powered by confidential compute and hardware-level encryption. Alpha Compute's GPU assets deliver privacy-preserving computation to partners and applications including Telegram, Animoca Brands, and Midnight Network.

Learn more at alphacompute.ai

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding the Company's business strategy, plans and objectives of management for future operations and those statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believe," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," "will," "may," "plans," "potential," "continues," or similar expressions or variations on such expressions are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning, among other things, the Company's projections for its AI infrastructure expansion deployment; the Company's expectations that its partnerships will create additional revenue streams and vertically integrate into the Company's Confidential Compute AI Infrastructure; the Company's belief that the assets it is building will drive significant long-term value; and other statements that are not historical fact. As a result, forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to: the timing, progress and results of the Company's strategic initiatives, the Company's reliance on third parties, the risk that the Company may not secure additional financing or TON, the uncertainty of the Company's investment in TON, the uncertainty around the Company's legacy business, the operational strategy of the Company, the Company's executive management team, risks from Telegram's platform and ecosystem, the potential impact of markets and other general economic conditions, and other factors set forth in "Item 3 - Key Information-Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended March 31, 2025 and included in the Company's Form 6-Ks filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 3, 2025 and January 13, 2026. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them as actual results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, except as required by law.

Investor Relations:

Alpha Compute Corp.

AlphaCompute@icrinc.com

(203) 682-8200



Media Inquiries:

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AlphaCompute@rlmpr.com

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