Oshyn Debuts "Agentic DXP Development" to Deliver Enterprise-Grade Web Implementations at AI Speed

Oshyn's "Agentic" approach automates routine implementation, allowing human experts to prioritize strategy while ensuring sites are optimized for both users and generative search engines.

LONG BEACH, CA / ACCESS Newswire / April 20, 2026 / Oshyn, a leading digital technology and experience agency, today announced the launch of its Agentic DXP Development service. This new offering leverages advanced AI-driven workflows and proprietary tools to eliminate traditional bottlenecks, enabling organizations to deploy high-performance digital experience platforms (DXPs) with unprecedented speed and architectural integrity.

Enterprise Quality Without the "Implementation Lag"

In the enterprise, the hidden cost of digital initiatives is the months-long "waiting period" for manual development, which delays ROI and sidelines marketing teams. Oshyn's Agentic DXP Development solves this by automating repetitive tasks and testing, compressing timelines without compromising the scalable architecture global brands require.

"Marketing teams no longer have to choose between speed and stability," says Christian Burne, Oshyn's CTO. "By delegating routine implementation to AI agents, our experts focus on high-level strategy and complex problem-solving, delivering a superior value-to-cost ratio."

Platform Expertise Powered by AI

The Agentic DXP Development service is designed for market-leading platforms, including Adobe Experience Manager (AEM), Sitecore, Contentstack, and Optimizely. Key features of the new service include:

Compressed Implementation Cycles: Launching redesigns and complex feature sets months ahead of traditional schedules.

AI-Native Discoverability: Baking Answer Engine Optimization (AEO) and structured data into the core code to ensure sites are prioritized by LLMs and generative engines from day one.

Enterprise-Grade Security: Delivering highly-available, reusable, and maintainable code that satisfies strict security and performance standards. Every line of agent-generated code undergoes rigorous automated testing and is monitored by human expert architects, who validate it before it reaches production.

Efficiency via Model Context Protocol (MCP): A critical hurdle in the "agentic" shift is the communication gap between AI agents and enterprise software. Oshyn has solved this by developing proprietary MCP servers for major DXPs that enable AI agents to interact with complex DXP environments.

"Without a dedicated MCP server, agentic development is stunted," said Christian. "We've built proprietary connectors that aren't available elsewhere, giving our agents the context needed to deliver efficiencies that standard AI tools simply cannot reach."

Edge-First Performance: Utilizing edge-first architecture to maximize Core Web Vitals and meet global accessibility requirements.

High-Fidelity Engineering for Emerging Platforms: Traditional AI assistants often struggle with new frameworks, such as Adobe AEM Edge Delivery Services (EDS) and SitecoreAI, resulting in subpar code that fails to meet enterprise standards. Oshyn solves this by leveraging specialized AI "skills" trained on vendor best practices and Oshyn's 25-year excellence standards.

Meeting the Demands of the Agent Economy

The launch arrives as the "Agentic Transition" accelerates. As AI agents increasingly mediate user research and transactions, enterprise websites require a foundation that is structurally transparent and lightning-fast. Agentic DXP Development ensures that every build is "agent-ready," featuring the semantic metadata and performance metrics necessary to compete in 2026.

For more information on accelerating your DXP timeline, visit oshyn.com .

ABOUT OSHYN

Oshyn is a digital technology agency that specializes in helping marketing teams and their agencies build and maintain high-performance websites using market-leading platforms such as Adobe Experience Manager, Sitecore, Contentstack, and Optimizely. For 25 years, Oshyn has delivered compelling customer experiences that drive business growth, earning a reputation for excellence while working with top-tier organizations across healthcare, hospitality, and financial services.

Contact:

Patrick Wirz, VP of Marketing

pwirz@oshyn.com

213-483-1770

SOURCE: Oshyn

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/oshyn-debuts-%22agentic-dxp-development%22-to-deliver-enterprise-grad-1158421