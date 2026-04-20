Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 20, 2026) - Burcon NutraScience Corporation (TSX: BU) (OTCQB: BRCNF) ("Burcon" or the "Company"), a global technology leader in plant-based proteins, today announced recent operational and commercial milestones demonstrating accelerating momentum in its scale-up and commercialization strategy.

Over the past several weeks, the Company achieved record production, increasing average daily output by approximately 40% as compared to the calendar Q1 average, which proves production capability needed to achieve 2026 goals. In response to growing demand, Burcon and its manufacturing partner, RE ProMan LLC, are evaluating additional capacity expansion opportunities to support future customer requirements.

Burcon has expanded its commercial footprint to more than 20 buying customers across multiple food and beverage categories, including ready-to-mix beverages, nutrition products and plant-based food applications, reflecting growing market adoption of its protein ingredients.

Demand is being generated across Burcon's full product portfolio, including Peazzaz, FavaProTM and Puratein, which are designed to deliver high purity, functionality, taste and solubility across a broad range of applications.

"We are encouraged by the continued progress across both our operations and commercial activities," said Kip Underwood, Chief Executive Officer. "Increased record production levels, a growing base of buying customers and continued capacity expansion efforts reflect a business gaining traction in the market. Our focus remains on scaling efficiently, supporting customer growth and executing against our path to profitability."

Food manufacturers seeking high-performance plant-based protein solutions are encouraged to contact the Company to discuss product evaluation opportunities.

About Burcon NutraScience Corporation

Burcon is a global technology leader in plant-based proteins for food and beverage applications. The Company has developed a portfolio of high-performance protein ingredients, including Peazzaz, FavaProTM and Puratein, and is focused on commercializing its technologies through manufacturing partnerships and growing customer adoption worldwide.

Forward-Looking Information Cautionary Statement

The TSX has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy of the content of the information contained herein. This press release contains forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements relating to insider participation in the private placement. Forward-looking statements or forward-looking information involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performances, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements or forward-looking information can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "aim", "intend," "plan," "goal," "project," "estimate," "expect," "believe," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "could," "will" and similar references to future periods. All statements included in this release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements or information. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Burcon's plans and expectations include the implementation of our business model and growth strategies; trends and competition in our industry our future business development, financial condition and results of operations and our ability to obtain financing cost-effectively; potential changes of government regulations, and other risks and factors detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by Burcon with securities regulators and stock exchanges, including in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Burcon's annual information form for the year ended March 31, 2025 and its other public filings with Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements or information. Any forward-looking statement or information speaks only as of the date on which it was made, and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, Burcon disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Although Burcon believes the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and, accordingly, investors should not rely on such statements.

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Source: Burcon NutraScience Corporation