Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 20, 2026) - Playgon Games Inc. (TSXV: DEAL) (OTCQB: PLGNF) (FSE: 7C) ("Playgon" or the "Company"), a B2B mobile-first live dealer and iGaming technology provider, today announced the execution of a definitive agreement with Digital Nation Entertainment Ltd. ("DNE") to co-develop and commercialize Playgon's next-generation AI Dealer platform ("AI Dealer"). The agreement formalizes the binding memorandum of understanding announced November 12, 2025 into a full commercial partnership, to bring to market a transformative new category of live casino entertainment, featuring emotionally intelligent, multilingual AI-powered dealers capable of interacting with players in real time with initial operator deployments targeted for Q3 2026, subject to development milestones and regulatory approvals where applicable.

A New Era of Live Casino Entertainment Driven by AI

Traditional live dealer systems rely on physical studios, human staffing, and operational constraints that limit scalability, consistency, and cost efficiency. Playgon's innovative AI Dealer is designed to redefine the live casino experience by replacing human dealers with real-time AI-powered hosts capable of hosting live casino games 24 hours a day in multiple languages. The system combines Playgon's certified live dealer backend, which powers the game logic and betting flow, with DNE's real-time digital human technology and conversational AI. These AI dealers are not scripted or pre-rendered. They operate as real-time, responsive hosts, capable of natural conversation, emotional adaptation, and continuous interaction with players throughout the session. The result is a live casino experience that removes operational constraints of traditional live dealer setups, with no scheduling constraints, no downtime, and consistent output quality at any scale.

Core capabilities include:

Conversational AI dealers with real-time emotional responsiveness

Native multilingual support for simultaneous global market deployment

24/7 availability with zero operational downtime

Fully customizable dealer personas and studio environments to match operator branding requirements

Software-based scalability with materially lower cost per additional table

Strategic Importance and Market Opportunity

The global live dealer market is experiencing accelerated growth, fueled by increasing player demand for richer, more immersive, and interactive gaming experiences. Playgon's AI Dealer is poised to redefine this category, introducing a next-generation solution that enables operators to deliver premium live content with dramatically improved economics, enhanced scalability, while improving the player experience and driving deeper engagement and incremental revenue.

Playgon is turning live dealer casino from a labor-intensive studio model to a scalable, software-driven platform. By eliminating one of the most significant cost drivers in live online casino operations, human dealers, Playgon's AI Dealer significantly reduces one of the largest cost drivers in live casino operations, generating meaningful margin expansion for the Company. Combined with the ability to fully customize and tailor the player experience to each operator's brand, the AI Dealer platform unlocks powerful new revenue and engagement opportunities.

As a first mover with proprietary technology, Playgon is uniquely positioned at the forefront of this transformation, setting a new industry standard and establishing a clear competitive advantage over traditional live dealer SaaS providers.

Agreement Overview

Under the terms of the definitive agreement, Playgon and DNE will collaborate through a structured development and commercialization framework, pursuant to which:

DNE contributes its proprietary real-time digital human technology and conversational AI systems

Playgon contributes its iGaming platform, streaming infrastructure, and distribution network

Playgon commits to invest USD $1,000,000, payable in tranches tied to development milestones

The parties will jointly commercialize through a dedicated entity ("Newco") as applicable

Playgon retains 100% ownership of the AI Dealer intellectual property

DNE participates through a performance-based revenue share of net gaming revenues

The partnership is exclusive for a five-year term, with renewal options

Management Commentary

"This is not a relaunch - it's a reinvention. Our agreement with DNE represents a foundational step in bringing AI Dealer to market. We believe this product has the potential to fundamentally reshape the live casino landscape by delivering a more scalable, engaging, and economically compelling solution for operators worldwide. By combining Playgon's proven gaming platform with DNE's advanced real-time digital human AI technologies, we become a first mover creating a category-defining product that will drive meaningful growth and shareholder value."

- Darcy Krogh, Chief Executive Officer, Playgon Games Inc.

"The focus is not just on automation, but on interaction. The AI layer is designed to replicate and enhance the role of the dealer, engaging, adapting, and responding to players in real time, while the core game continues to run on Playgon's certified platform. This allows us to deliver a more consistent and scalable experience without changing how the games themselves are played."

- Guido Ganschow, President, Playgon Games Inc.

"By combining DNE's digital human AI technology, capable of natural speech, memory, and session-level adaptation, with Playgon's proven live dealer systems, we are creating a new category of gaming experience that pushes the boundaries of what's possible in real-time digital performance."

- Craig Evans, Chief Executive Officer, Digital Nation Entertainment Ltd.

Go-to-Market Strategy

Playgon intends to launch the AI Dealer platform through its established network of operator and aggregator partners, executing a phased global rollout targeting key international markets. The Company expects strong early adoption driven by operator demand for differentiated, next-generation content, superior unit economics, enhanced player engagement, and highly customizable, branded gaming experiences. With first commercial launches anticipated in Q3 2026, Playgon is strategically positioned to capitalize on the shift toward a software-driven delivery of live casino gaming.

About Playgon Games Inc.

Playgon is a SaaS technology company focused on developing and licensing digital content for the growing iGaming market. The Company provides a multi-tenant gateway that allows online operators the ability to offer their customers innovative iGaming software solutions. Its current software platform includes Live Dealer Casino, E-Table games which, through a seamless integration at the operator level, allows customer access without having to share or compromise any sensitive customer data. As a true business-to-business digital content provider, the Company's products are ideal turn-key solutions for online casinos, sportsbook operators, land-based operators, media groups, and big database companies.

For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.playgon.com.

About Digital Nation Entertainment Ltd

Digital Nation Entertainment ("DNE") is a Santa Monica-based technology and production studio at the intersection of volumetric capture, real-time game-engine rendering, and conversational AI. DNE builds lifelike digital human experiences, combining high-fidelity 3D capture pipelines with AI-driven character systems capable of natural speech, memory, and real-time adaptive performance. A multi-award-winning studio, DNE is recognized for pioneering the integration of volumetric capture and conversational AI into responsive, interactive digital humans across AR, VR, and live platform environments.

For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.digitalnationent.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements, without limitation, may contain the words believes, expects, anticipates, estimates, intends, plans, or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not guaranteeing of future performance. They involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions and actual results could differ materially from those anticipated. Forward looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Except for historical facts, the statements in this news release, as well as oral statements or other written statements made or to be made by Playgon, are forward-looking and involve risks and uncertainties. In the context of any forward-looking information please refer to risk factors detailed in, as well as other information contained in the Company's audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2024 and Management Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2024 and other filings with Canadian securities regulators ( www.sedarplus.ca ). Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release represents Playgon's current expectations. Playgon disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, except if required by applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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Source: Playgon Games Inc.