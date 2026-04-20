New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 20, 2026) - VettaFi, a differentiated index provider with modern distribution solutions and TMX Group subsidiary, today announced a strategic modernization of its flagship space benchmark. Effective May 15, 2026, the S-Network Space Index (NYSE: SPACE) will be rebranded as the VettaFi Space Index and adapt its "fast-track" methodology. The rule update is designed to better reflect the rapidly maturing space economy by allowing the immediate inclusion of newly listed industry leaders, paving the way for a SpaceX addition mid-2026.

With this update, VettaFi establishes itself as one of the first index providers to target immediate, day-one exposure to mega-cap IPOs, setting a new standard for agility in thematic indexing. As the commercial space industry transitions from experimental ventures to a trillion-dollar global industry, the VettaFi Space Index is evolving to ensure investors have exposure to the most influential players driving us deeper into the final frontier.

Capturing Industry Leadership: The SpaceX Integration

The most significant update to the index methodology is the expansion of the index's "Fast-Track Inclusion" rule. This allows the index to bypass traditional waiting periods for private companies that have recently transitioned to public markets, ensuring the index includes the most cutting-edge companies in the industry.

"The space industry is no longer just about 'what if'-it is about 'what is happening now,'" said Jane Edmondson, Head of Index Product Strategy at VettaFi. "By fast-tracking the inclusion of dominant forces like SpaceX, we are ensuring that the VettaFi Space Index accurately reflects the leaders of the orbital economy, providing a more precise benchmark for the next generation of space innovation."

Key Highlights of the Methodology Update:

Mega-Cap Accessibility: Accelerated entry for high-valuation leaders with increased index weight potential for mega-cap companies in launch services, satellite communications, and deep-space exploration.

Pure-Play Focus: Refined filters to ensure constituents derive significant revenue or strategic value from space-based activities.

Dynamic Rebalancing: Increased agility in responding to the fast-paced M&A and IPO activity within the space ecosystem.

A New Era for the SPACE Index

The rebranding marks the full integration of the index into VettaFi's robust suite of thematic benchmarks. While the ticker SPACE remains unchanged, the index will now benefit from VettaFi's enhanced data capabilities and a more aggressive approach to capturing market leadership.

The VettaFi Space Index continues to serve as the underlying benchmark for the Procure Space ETF (NASDAQ: UFO), now refined to proactively meet the scale of the next generation of interstellar innovation.

About VettaFi

VettaFi is a differentiated index provider, helping asset managers across the globe build and grow their product suites. With an industry-leading index platform, it partners with issuers to develop innovative investment solutions and bring them to market. Beyond that, its modern distribution solutions help clients scale products and achieve success.

For more information, please visit: www.VettaFi.com

VettaFi LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of TMX Group Limited (TMX Group). For more information about TMX Group, please visit: www.tmx.com

Source: VettaFi

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Source: VettaFi