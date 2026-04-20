The Korean manufacturer said its new heat pump system can achieve a seasonal coefficient of performance of up to 4.9 under low-temperature floor heating conditions, and approximately 3.78 under higher-temperature operation at 55 C.Samsung Electronics has introduced this week its new Eco Heating System (EHS) Heat Pump Boiler for space heating and domestic hot water in South Korea. According to the company, the air-to-water EHS Heat Pump Boiler can offer stable performance in cold climates. The manufacturer also states that the unit is designed to operate reliably in outdoor temperatures down to ...

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