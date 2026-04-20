Global Uranium Completes Phase 1 Earn-In at Astro Project and Secures Initial 20% Interest

CALGARY, Alberta, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Uranium Corp. (CSE: GURN | OTC: GURFF | FRA: Q3J) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that, pursuant to its option agreement with Cosa Resources Corp. ("Cosa"), the Company has completed the Phase 1 requirements to earn an initial 20% interest in the Astro Project ("Astro" or the "Project"), located in the eastern Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

Under the terms of the option agreement (announced on April 9, 2025), Global may earn up to an 80% interest in Astro over five earn-in phases by sole-funding exploration expenditures and completing cash payments and share issuances. Completion of Phase 1 marks an important milestone in the advancement of the Project and reflects the Company's continued focus on building a meaningful uranium exploration portfolio in the Athabasca Basin.

Astro comprises a large land package in the eastern Athabasca Basin and is considered highly prospective for unconformity-related uranium mineralization. During 2025, the Project advanced through an initial helicopter-borne Z-Axis Tipper Electromagnetic survey (ZTEM), which identified a 25-kilometre conductive corridor and several priority target areas for follow-up. More recently, the Company announced plans for an Ambient Noise Tomography survey designed to further refine high-priority structural targets and support future drill targeting.

Ungad Chadda, CEO of Global Uranium, commented: "Completing Phase 1 at Astro is an important milestone for Global Uranium and reflects the steady progress we are making across our exploration portfolio. We are pleased to have earned this initial interest in the project under our agreement with Cosa and look forward to continuing to advance Astro as we evaluate the next phase of work."

The Astro Project is operated by Cosa pursuant to the terms of the option agreement. Global intends to continue advancing the Project through follow-up geophysical work and target refinement as it evaluates the next phase of earn-in activities.

QUALIFIED PERSON

Jared Suchan, Ph.D., P.Geo., Global Uranium's Vice President of Exploration and Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release.

For a discussion of the Company's QA/QC and data verification procedures and processes, please see its technical report entitled, "NI 43-101 on the Northwest Athabasca Project Northern Saskatchewan Centered at: Latitude 59°24'00" N, Longitude 109°54'00" W", a copy of which may be obtained under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

ABOUT GLOBAL URANIUM CORP.

Global Uranium Corp. focuses on exploring and developing uranium assets primarily in North America. The Company currently holds key uranium projects: the Wing Lake Project in the Mudjatik Domain of northern Saskatchewan, Canada; the Astro Project (with Cosa Resources Corp.) in the eastern Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan; the Airline Project in the northern Wind River Basin, Wyoming, USA; as well as additional projects across the Gas Hills and Great Divide Districts in Wyoming.

ABOUT COSA RESOURCES CORP.

Cosa Resources is a Canadian uranium exploration company operating in northern Saskatchewan. Its portfolio comprises roughly 237,000 ha across multiple 100% owned and Cosa-operated Joint Venture projects in the Athabasca Basin region, all of which are underexplored, and the majority reside within or adjacent to established uranium corridors.

Cosa's award-winning management team has a long track record of success in Saskatchewan. In 2022, members of the Cosa team were awarded the AME Colin Spence Award for their previous involvement in discovering IsoEnergy's Hurricane deposit. In addition to Hurricane, Cosa personnel led teams or had integral roles in the discovery of Denison's Gryphon deposit and held key roles in the founding of both NexGen and IsoEnergy.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS



Ungad Chadda

CEO

587-330-0045

info@globaluranium.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events.

In particular, this press release contains forward-looking information relating to, among other things: the Project, including the prospectivity of the Project; and the Company's and Cosa's exploration plans with respect to the Project. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information, including the assumption that the Company and Cosa will successfully collaborate with respect to the exploration of the Project pursuant to the Option Agreement, including by progressing advanced geophysical exploration and drilling. These assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to the Company. Although such statements are based on reasonable assumptions of the Company's management, there can be no assurance that any conclusions or forecasts will prove to be accurate.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include: the risk that the Company does not earn-in to any further interest in the Project pursuant to the Option Agreement; risks inherent in the Company and Cosa's joint exploration of the Project, including the risk that the Company and Cosa disagree on the manner or timeline for the exploration of the Project and/or are unable to collaborate on the exploration of the Project successfully pursuant to the Option Agreement; risks inherent in the exploration and development of mineral deposits, including risks relating to receiving requisite permits and approvals, changes in project parameters or delays as plans continue to be redefined, that mineral exploration is inherently uncertain and that the results of mineral exploration may not be indicative of the actual geology or mineralization of a project; that mineral exploration may be unsuccessful or fail to achieve the results anticipated by the Company; that the characteristics of the Project may not reflect the characteristics of nearby projects, deposits and mines; operational risks; regulatory risks, including risks relating to the CSE's approval of the share issuances pursuant to the Option Agreement and the acquisition of the necessary licenses and permits to conduct exploration on the Project; financing, capitalization and liquidity risks; title and environmental risks; and risks relating to the failure to receive all requisite regulatory approvals. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the contents of this ?press release.?