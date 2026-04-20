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WKN: A3EJGH | ISIN: FR001400J770 | Ticker-Symbol: AFR0
Tradegate
20.04.26 | 14:10
10,200 Euro
-0,97 % -0,100
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
AMX
CAC Mid 60
1-Jahres-Chart
AIR FRANCE-KLM SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AIR FRANCE-KLM SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,18010,19014:23
10,18010,19014:23
Dow Jones News
20.04.2026 14:09 Uhr
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Belvilla and Flying Blue, Loyalty program of Air France-KLM partner to Expand Miles Redemption into Vacation Rentals

DJ Belvilla and Flying Blue, Loyalty program of Air France-KLM partner to Expand Miles Redemption into Vacation Rentals 

Belvilla / Key word(s): Alliance 
Belvilla and Flying Blue, Loyalty program of Air France-KLM partner to Expand Miles Redemption into Vacation Rentals 
20-Apr-2026 / 13:35 CET/CEST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  
 
Paris, 20 April 2026 
Belvilla, Europe's leading vacation rental platform, and Flying Blue, Loyalty program of Air France-KLM today announced 
a new partnership enabling Flying Blue members to earn and redeem Miles on holiday home bookings across the Belvilla 
platform. To mark the occasion, members can benefit from up to 25% off eligible bookings on earned miles for a limited 
period. 
 
Through this collaboration, Flying Blue members can now use their miles to fully or partially pay for stays across 
65,000 holiday homes throughout Europe. In addition to Belvilla properties, members can also book and redeem miles to 
book CheckMyGuest (CMG) homes in France and select Traum ferienwohnungen properties in Germany. 
 
The partnership expands the ways Flying Blue members can use their earned miles beyond flights, integrating 
professionally managed vacation rental accommodation into the broader travel journey. As travel expectations shift 
toward greater personalisation, flexibility, and value, Belvilla and Flying Blue are responding by giving members more 
meaningful ways to plan, book, and experience Europe with the added incentive of up to 25% off at launch. 
 
Ankit Tandon, CEO Europe and COO PRISM, (parent of Belvilla) added: "This partnership represents an important milestone 
in bringing together air travel and professionally managed holiday accommodation in a seamless way. By integrating 
Points Pay into the Belvilla booking journey, Flying Blue members can redeem their Miles effortlessly while accessing 
one of Europe's most extensive vacation rental portfolios, including Belvilla, CMG, and Traum properties. Our focus 
remains on delivering consistent quality, trusted standards, and a frictionless experience for travelers across markets 
." 
 
Bookings can be partially or fully covered using Miles, offering genuine flexibility to families, couples, and groups. 
The programme is currently available to Flying Blue members in the Netherlands and France with the launch offer of up 
to 25% off applying to eligible bookings made during the introductory period. 
 
Belvilla is recognized across Europe for its extensive portfolio of professionally managed holiday homes in 
sought-after leisure destinations, from coastal retreats and countryside escapes to ski chalets and city apartments. By 
also including properties from Check My Guest and Traum Ferienwohnungen, the platform further broadens its offering 
across key European markets. Connecting Flying Blue's global loyalty base with this diversified accommodation portfolio 
creates a seamless bridge between air travel and alternative stays. 
 
As travel expectations continue to evolve toward greater flexibility, personalization, and value, Belvilla and Flying 
Blue aim to provide members with more meaningful ways to plan, book, and experience their journeys across Europe and 
beyond. 
For press inquiries, Press@belvilla.com | Anupriya D., Communications Lead - US & Europe -  anupriya.d@oyorooms.com , 
+91-979116306 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Financial Wire News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
View original content: EQS News 
 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2311270 20-Apr-2026 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2311270&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 20, 2026 07:35 ET (11:35 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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