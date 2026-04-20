EQS-News: Affluence Corp / Key word(s): Financial

Affluence Corporation Enters Negotiations to Restructure Convertible Debt



20.04.2026 / 14:08 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



DENVER, CO - April 20, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Affluence Corporation (OTCID: AFFU), a diversified global technology company focused on Smart City, Industrial IoT, and security software solutions, today announced that it has entered negotiations with the holders of the majority of its outstanding convertible debt to restructure these obligations into long-term preferred equity instruments. These discussions represent the next and final phase of the Company's broader balance sheet restructuring strategy, which has focused on eliminating legacy liabilities and potentially eliminating the impact of dilutive convertible instruments. Management is currently engaged in active negotiations with its convertible debt holders to exchange such instruments into structured preferred equity, designed to better align investor interests with the Company's long-term growth trajectory. As part of these discussions, the Company will seek to implement structured leak-out arrangements possibly tied to a potential future national market listing. These provisions are intended to support long-term share price stability and minimize future market disruption. The Company believes that the recent approval of its reverse stock split marks a significant milestone in its corporate development, strengthening its capital structure and enhancing its positioning for a potential uplisting to a national securities exchange. This development has contributed to constructive engagement with debt holders, who increasingly recognize the Company's improved outlook and strategic direction. While no definitive agreements have yet been finalized, management remains optimistic regarding the outcome of these negotiations. This restructuring effort is a key component of the Company's broader strategy to improve shareholder equity, strengthen its balance sheet, and work toward meeting the financial and structural requirements necessary for a potential national exchange listing. "We are entering what we believe to be one of the most important and exciting phases in the Company's evolution," said Oscar Brito, President of Affluence Corporation. "With the reverse stock split now approved and our balance sheet restructuring efforts commencing, we are aligning all key stakeholders around a long-term vision for value creation. At the same time, we remain focused on advancing and closing previously announced acquisition opportunities, which we believe will further accelerate our growth and position the Company for the next stage of development." The Company expects to provide additional updates as negotiations progress and agreements are finalized. For more information contact press@affucorp.com About Affluence Corporation Affluence Corporation (OTCID: AFFU) is a diversified technology company focused on smart city, industrial IoT, and data-driven infrastructure solutions. Through its operating subsidiaries, including Mingothings, Affluence delivers AI-enabled IoT platforms, data visualization, and intelligent infrastructure technologies to enterprise, industrial, and municipal clients worldwide. For more information visit https://affucorp.com About Mingothings SLU Mingothings is a leading integrated technology and consulting firm specializing in IoT, digital transformation, and smart infrastructure solutions. The company delivers scalable IoT platforms designed to improve efficiency, sustainability, and operational performance across multiple industries. For more information visit https://www.mingothings.com About Marina Eye-Cam SL Marina Eye-Cam Technologies is a Barcelona based technology company focused on advanced enterprise security, software development, and integrated hardware systems.

For more information visit www.eye-cam.com Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements that are not historical in nature, including the words "anticipate," "expect," "suggest," "plan," "believe," "intend," "estimates," "targets," "projects," "should," "could," "would," "may," "will," "forecast" and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. There are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including: general economic business conditions, competitive and technological factors, markets, services, products and prices, the failure to retain management and/or key employees, availability and the cost of capital, success of growth initiatives, limited operating history, failure to raise sufficient capital, failure to expand business operations, failure to identify and capitalize on global trends and economic opportunities, failure to enter into binding agreements with our debt holders to restructure own debt and other risks discussed in our filings with the OTC Markets. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Affluence Corporation assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Media & Investor Contact: press@affucorp.com

News Source: Affluence Corp





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