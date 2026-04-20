Safe Pro Group Inc.: Safe Pro Reports on Share Repurchase Program, Reinforcing Commitment to Shareholder Value and Capital Return

AVENTURA, Fla., April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safe Pro Group Inc. (Nasdaq: SPAI) ("Safe Pro" or the "Company"), an artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled defense, security, and situational awareness solutions provider, today announced a positive update on its active share repurchase program, highlighting continued execution, disciplined capital allocation, and a clear commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

On December 18, 2025, the Company's Board of Directors approved and authorized a share repurchase program of up to $3.0 million of its outstanding common stock as part of its capital return strategy.

Since the program's inception, Safe Pro has been actively executing repurchases in the open market under this authorization. As of April 17, 2026, the Company has repurchased 400,000 shares of its common stock representing approximately 3.5% of Safe Pro's approximately 11,600,000 shares held by non-affiliates. These open market purchases reflect management's confidence in the Company's intrinsic value, AI-driven growth strategy, and long-term growth outlook.

The repurchases have been funded through a combination of operating cash flow generated from recently completed U.S. Government subcontract work in the first quarter of 2026, and the Company's solid balance sheet, which includes $16.7 million cash and no debt as of December 31, 2025, demonstrating a strong and flexible financial position.

The Company's capital position was strengthened by a $14 million strategic equity investment at $7.00 per share completed in October 2025.

Safe Pro may repurchase additional shares opportunistically, from time to time, in the open market or in privately negotiated transactions, subject to market conditions and in accordance with applicable regulations, including SEC Rule 10b5-1 and SEC Rule 10b-18.

"Executing against our authorized share repurchase program is an important component of our broader capital allocation framework," said Dan Erdberg, Chief Executive Officer of Safe Pro. "We are investing in high-return AI-enabled defense and security solutions, organically and with strategic partners, while also returning capital to shareholders when we see a significant disconnect between our share price and our view of Safe Pro's intrinsic value and long-term cash flow potential."

The Company's ongoing share repurchase program is expected to:

Enhance long-term shareholder value and total shareholder return

Return excess capital to shareholders while maintaining balance sheet strength

Support earnings per share (EPS) over time by reducing the share count

Signal management's confidence in the Company's AI-enabled growth strategy and financial outlook

Safe Pro believes in its combination of strong cash position, no debt, strategic growth capital from leading industry partners, recurring revenue opportunities, and disciplined capital allocation strategy positions the Company to continue executing on its share repurchase program while investing in long-term high-ROI growth initiatives across its AI-powered defense and security platform.

For more information about Safe Pro's real-world landmine and UXO detections, visit: https://safeproai.com/landmine-detections/ . Information about Safe Pro Group, its subsidiaries, and technologies, can be found at https://safeprogroup.com and you can connect with us on LinkedIn Facebook , and X

About Safe Pro Group Inc.

Safe Pro Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SPAI) is a mission-driven technology company delivering AI-enabled security and defense solutions. Through cutting-edge platforms like SPOTD, Safe Pro provides advanced situational awareness tools for defense, humanitarian, and homeland security applications globally. It is a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions specializing in drone imagery processing, leveraging commercially available "off-the-shelf" drones with its proprietary machine learning and computer vision technology to enable rapid identification of explosives threats, providing a much safer and more efficient alternative to traditional human-based analysis methods. Built on a cloud-based ecosystem and powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), Safe Pro Group's scalable platform is targeting multiple markets that include commercial, government, law enforcement and humanitarian sectors where its Safe Pro AI software, Safe-Pro USA protective gear and Airborne Response drone-based services can work in synergy to deliver safety and operational efficiency. For more information on Safe Pro Group Inc., please visit https://safeprogroup.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements relate to future events, future expectations, plans and prospects. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, Safe Pro's ability to continue executing its share repurchase program, its ability to enhance earnings per share through share count reduction, and its ability to maintain balance sheet strength while returning capital to shareholders. Although Safe Pro Group believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Safe Pro Group has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including 'believes,' 'estimates,' 'anticipates,' 'expects,' 'plans,' 'projects,' 'intends,' 'potential,' 'may,' 'could,' 'might,' 'will,' 'should,' 'approximately' or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including market and other conditions. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth under Item 1A. in the Company's most recently filed Form 10-K and updated from time to time in the Company's Form 10-Q filings and in other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), copies of which may be obtained from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of its date. Safe Pro Group undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Media Relations for Safe Pro Group Inc.:

media@safeprogroup.com

Investor Contact:

Ankit Hira, Managing Director

Solebury Strategic Communications for Safe Pro Group Inc.

spai@soleburystrat.com