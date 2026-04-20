Boehringer Ingelheim Limited: Boehringer Ingelheim expands investment in computational innovation with new AI Accelerator in UK's Knowledge Quarter

Boehringer is expanding its global Computational Innovation footprint with a new center dedicated to AI and machine learning (ML) in the UK

Establishing a presence in King's Cross, London, places Boehringer at the heart of AI and life sciences innovation, providing access to world-class talent across academia, technology, and research ecosystems

Ambition to advance AI for pharmaceutical research and development to further disease understanding in areas of high unmet medical need

Anticipated £150M investment over 10 years as part of Boehringer's commitments in AI across R&D, with the first 50 AI experts in place by end of 2027

Ingelheim, Germany, and London, UK - Boehringer Ingelheim today announced the expansion of its global Computational Innovation footprint with the launch of a new center for AI and machine learning in King's Cross, London, UK, part of the Knowledge Quarter ecosystem. As the company continues to innovate and expand its AI capabilities in pharmaceutical R&D, this significant investment recognizes the UK's commitment to AI and the life sciences sector.

With this latest investment, Computational Innovation now has locations in Austria, Germany, UK and USA specializing in AI, machine learning, human genetics, and computational biology. The addition of London to the company's global footprint and clear focus on AI will further understanding of the biology that drives patient outcomes, identify biological mechanisms with a higher probability of success, and enable the organization to move faster, make smarter decisions, and deliver innovative therapies to patients with unmet medical needs. The importance of this investment will be recognized at an event today attended by Government Ministers and representatives from academic and professional institutions, as well as technology and AI companies from within London's Knowledge Quarter.

UK Science Minister, Lord Patrick Vallance, said:

"AI is unlocking opportunities to advance discovery in life sciences like never before and Boehringer's decision to open its new hub in King's Cross will ensure they can both access and contribute to a flourishing base for innovation in London.

This hugely welcome investment by a global life sciences company will power our efforts to tackle diseases while opening up new highly skilled jobs that boost our economy."

Paola Casarosa, Global Head, Innovation Unit and Member of the Board of Managing Directors, Boehringer Ingelheim, said:

"The UK has a strong legacy in AI, and the government's continued commitment to advancing data-driven innovation in life sciences and healthcare makes it an ideal location. Establishing a presence in London allows us to leverage the UK's rich data resources and infrastructure, while connecting with world-class talent across academia, biotechnology and AI ecosystems to enable innovation for patient benefit.

Our vision for the future is guided by our commitment to put patients first, delivering new medicines where unmet medical needs remain high."

Boehringer Ingelheim

Boehringer Ingelheim is a biopharmaceutical company active in both human and animal health. As one of the industry's top investors in research and development, the company focuses on developing innovative therapies that can improve and extend lives in areas of high unmet medical need. Independent since its foundation in 1885, Boehringer takes a long-term perspective, embedding sustainability along the entire value chain. Our approximately 54,300 employees serve over 130 markets to build a healthier and more sustainable tomorrow. Learn more at www.boehringer-ingelheim.com (Global) or https://www.boehringer-ingelheim.com/uk (UK).

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This press release is issued from our Corporate Headquarters in Ingelheim, Germany and is intended to provide information about our global business. Please be aware that information relating to the approval status and labels of approved products may vary from country to country, and a country-specific press release on this topic may have been issued in the countries where we do business.

Editor's notes

Our new site in King's Cross, London, will be the fourth location globally specializing in computational innovation. London will focus on developing foundational AI approaches to understand patient journeys, discover biological mechanisms that drive patient outcomes and identify primary causes of disease, enabling the discovery and development of targeted medicines for patients with unmet medical needs. Learn more here: https://www.boehringer-ingelheim.com/science-innovation/human-health-innovation/science-focus/computational-innovation (Global) or https://www.boehringer-ingelheim.com/uk/science-innovation/computational-innovation (UK).

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