Commerce.com, Inc.: Mountain Warehouse Launches Composable Ecommerce Store with BigCommerce to Accelerate Innovation and Global Growth

Outdoor retailer replaces legacy system with modern, headless architecture to improve scalability, flexibility and customer experience

AUSTIN, Texas, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commerce (Nasdaq: CMRC), an open, intelligent ecosystem of technology solutions and the parent company of leading ecommerce platform BigCommerce, today announced that Mountain Warehouse, a global outdoor clothing and equipment retailer, has launched a new composable ecommerce store powered by BigCommerce.

The new website replaces a decade-old custom-built system, enabling Mountain Warehouse to scale more efficiently, reduce operational complexity and accelerate innovation across its global ecommerce operations.

Founded in 1997, Mountain Warehouse operates more than 400 stores worldwide and serves over 5 million customers across key markets including the UK, U.S., Canada, Europe, Australia and New Zealand. The company designs and produces the majority of its products in-house, offering affordable outdoor apparel and equipment for the whole family.

"Moving away from our legacy platform was critical to unlocking the next phase of Mountain Warehouse's growth," said Simon Neale, Chief Technology Officer at Mountain Warehouse. "With BigCommerce, we now have the flexibility to innovate faster, integrate best-of-breed technologies and focus our engineering efforts on delivering better customer experiences rather than maintaining core infrastructure."

From Legacy Constraints to Composable Flexibility

Mountain Warehouse's previous ecommerce platform had become increasingly difficult to scale, with significant development resources required to maintain and support aging infrastructure. The business also faced limitations around speed to market, security and the ability to experiment with modern technologies.

By adopting a composable, headless architecture built on BigCommerce, Mountain Warehouse can now:

Accelerate time-to-market for new features and initiatives

Reduce reliance on maintaining custom core systems

Improve platform security, reliability and compliance

Enable flexible integration with third-party and in-house solutions





Modern Tech Stack Enables Best-of-Breed Approach

Mountain Warehouse's new ecommerce experience is powered by a composable technology stack, including BigCommerce as the core commerce engine alongside:

BigCommerce's Catalyst frontend deployed on Vercel

Contentful for content management

Algolia for search and personalization

Stripe, PayPal, Apple Pay and Google Pay for payments

Dotdigital for marketing automation





This architecture enables Mountain Warehouse to adopt a best-of-breed approach while integrating custom middleware to manage inventory, pricing, customer data and shipping.

Built to Support Complex Global Operations

The implementation included several advanced capabilities tailored to Mountain Warehouse's business model, including:

Custom checkout experience supporting gift cards and multiple payment methods

Multi-location inventory management and click-and-collect functionality

Complex order handling, including split shipments and marketplace workflows

Address lookup and validation integrations

Support for bundled products and digital gift cards





"Mountain Warehouse's launch demonstrates how enterprise retailers can move beyond the limitations of legacy systems," said Andrew Norman, senior vice president and general manager of international. "With a composable foundation, they're able to innovate faster, scale globally and deliver more seamless customer experiences."

With its new platform in place, Mountain Warehouse is now positioned to continuously evolve its ecommerce experience, test new capabilities and scale efficiently as demand grows.

The composable approach also enables internal teams to focus on building differentiated features while leveraging third-party solutions for core commerce functionality.

Learn more about BigCommerce's Catalyst storefront technology here: https://www.bigcommerce.com/product/catalyst/

About Commerce

Commerce (Nasdaq: CMRC) empowers businesses to innovate, grow, and thrive by providing an open, AI-driven commerce ecosystem. As the parent company of BigCommerce , Feedonomics , and Makeswift , Commerce connects the tools and systems that power growth, enabling businesses to unlock the full potential of their data, deliver seamless and personalized experiences across every channel, and adapt swiftly to an ever-changing market. Trusted by leading businesses like Coldwater Creek, Cole Haan, Dell, Harvey Nichols, King Arthur Baking Co., Mizuno, Pacsun, Perry Ellis, Skechers, SportsShoes and Uplift Desk, Commerce delivers the storefront control, optimized data, and AI-ready tools businesses need to grow, serve diverse buyers, and operate with confidence in an increasingly intelligent, multi-surface world. For more information, visit commerce.com or follow us on X and LinkedIn .

About Mountain Warehouse

Mountain Warehouse is the UK's largest outdoor retailer, with over 420 stores globally. Founded in 1997 by Mark Neale, the retailer now serves over 5 million outdoor-loving customers each year.

The retailer caters to a wide range of outdoor activities, including hiking, walking, running, cycling, camping, and skiing, and offers a broad selection of clothing and equipment for the whole family. Mountain Warehouse is committed to providing its growing customer base with exceptional value and high-quality products, ensuring everyone stays warm and dry in any weather.

BigCommerce, the Commerce logo, and other brands are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BigCommerce Pty. Ltd. Third-party trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owner.

Media Contact:

Brad Hem

pr@commerce.com