Contributing to the International Manufacturing-X Council Showcase at Hannover Messe, to improve resilience, productivity and innovation in Manufacturing

Hannover Messe Data4Industry-X, the trusted industry data space solution, builds its momentum by accelerating Digital Product Passport (DPP) compliance with trusted, secure and traceable data exchange at scale, as demonstrated at Hannover Messe April 20-24, 2026 As theDigital Product Passport becomes a regulatory reality for manufacturing organizations, the ability to exchange data in a trusted, secure and traceable environment across the entire supply chain, in compliance with data regulations such as the Data Act, has become critical.

Actively contributing to the International Manufacturing-X Council showcase, driven by LNI 4.0 association involving 16 countries, Data4Industry-X, a decentralized environment, demonstrates the use case of the DPP on the battery's State of Health, and how the battery current capacity and performance information are continuously updating the DPP and seamlessly exchanged with DPP applications.

Data4Industry-X builds on European standards such as the Gaia-X de facto standard and the harmonised european standard Trusted Data Transactions, OPC-UA protocol, Asset Administration Shell data models, interoperable and decentralized data space connectors, to deliver the most comprehensive and flexible data exchange solution that DPP digital service providers and industry data space operators need to orchestrate multi-party trusted data transactions, govern tiered access supply chain data, and ultimately meet DPP requirements across international supply chains

"This International Manufacturing-X Council collective effort underscores the importance of global cooperation in addressing interoperability and promoting the orchestration of federated data spaces to respond to industry organizations challenges", says Laurent Lafaye, Co-CEO at Dawex. "Data4industry-X empowers industry stakeholders to accelerate trusted, secure and compliant data exchange to ultimately foster a sustainable, competitive and resilient industry ecosystem in an data-powered AI-driven digital age."

Data4Industry-X is supported by the French government's France 2030 initiative, the European program Next Generation, and gathers technological industrial expertise from Dawex, Schneider Electric, Valeo, CEA-List, and Prosyst.

Visit the International Manufacturing-X, on Platform Industry 4.0 Hannover Messe' stand H13-C24, for a comprehensive demonstration.

About Dawex

https://www.dawex.com/

About Schneider Electric

www.se.com

About Valeo

https://www.valeo.com/en/

About CEA-List

https://www.cea.fr/english

About Prosyst

https://www.prosyst.fr/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260420230695/en/

Contacts:

Isabelle Joulot, VP Communications, Dawex

press@dawex.com