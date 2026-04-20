Ondas Inc.: Ondas Receives $10 Million Initial Order, Part of a $50 Million Award, to Launch Large-Scale Border Demining Program Along Israel's Eastern Border

$50 Million Tender Award is Part of $1.7 Billion Eastern Border Security Barrier Initiative Led by Israeli Ministry of Defense

Combined with the $30 Million Syrian Border Demining Program, Ondas' 4M Subsidiary is Now Operational on Two Tenders with an Aggregate Value of $80 Million with Additional Orders for Both Demining Projects Expected in 2026 Along with Follow on Phases Over the Coming Years

4M Defense Will Utilize Its AI-Enabled Land Intelligence Platform Including Advanced Autonomous Robotic Systems, Aerial Drones, and Advanced Sensing Technologies to Demine hundreds of Acres Along the Eastern Israel Border

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / April 20, 2026 / Ondas Inc. (Nasdaq:ONDS) ("Ondas" or the "Company"), a leading provider of autonomous aerial and ground robot intelligence through its Ondas Autonomous Systems (OAS) business unit and private wireless solutions through Ondas Networks, today announced that its subsidiary, 4M Defense has received an $10 million order as part of the recently announced $50 million demining program related to the $1.7 billion Eastern Border Security Barrier initiative led by the Israeli Ministry of Defense.

The award represents the initial phase of execution under the recently announced tender and expands Ondas' active demining operations. The contract is part of a broader border security initiative led by the Israel Ministry of Defense, where large-scale land clearance is required to support the development of new infrastructure along Israel's eastern border, including the evacuation of legacy minefields to enable construction of a new security fence system.

"We now have two active land clearing programs underway with 4M Defense with approximately $80 million in aggregate value," said Eric Brock, Chairman and CEO of Ondas Inc. "These are multi-phase programs with defined expansion pathways, providing both near-term revenue visibility and the potential to grow into larger, long-duration engagements. As governments prioritize border security and infrastructure development, we are positioning Ondas to capture a growing share of this market with proven, deployable solutions."

Execution will be carried out using 4M Defense's integrated intelligence platform, combining autonomous ground robotics, aerial drone-based mapping, advanced sensing technologies, and AI-driven data processing. This coordinated approach enables efficient surveying, precise detection, and systematic clearance of hazardous areas while reducing operational risk and improving timelines compared to traditional methods.

"These programs validate our ability to execute at scale and reinforce the role of 4M Defense within the broader Ondas platform," said Oshri Lugassy, Co-CEO of Ondas Autonomous Systems. "We are establishing a repeatable operating model for large-scale demining that can be deployed across additional programs and geographies, supported by integrated systems of systems capabilities that bring together aerial intelligence, ground robotics, and advanced sensing into a unified framework."

With initial execution now underway, the eastern border program includes additional phases expected to be authorized over time based on milestone progress. This comes in addition to the previously announced $30 million Israel-Syria boarder demining project in March, for which Ondas has received a $15.8 million order. This contract, through which 4M Defense will demine 740 acres along the Israel-Syria border, includes the potential for an additional $30 million in follow-on phases over the coming years, representing up to $60 million program value. Ondas is building a scalable foundation for continued expansion in technology-driven land clearance, with opportunities to extend into additional national programs and international markets.

About Ondas Inc.

Ondas Inc. (Nasdaq: ONDS) is a leading provider of autonomous systems, robotics, and mission-critical connectivity solutions for defense, security, and industrial markets. Through its business units (Ondas Autonomous Systems, Ondas Capital and Ondas Networks), the Company develops and deploys integrated technologies that deliver advanced sensing, mobility, and communications capabilities for complex operational environments.

Ondas Autonomous Systems (OAS) delivers a portfolio of AI-enabled air and ground robotic platforms and counter-UAS technologies designed to support defense, homeland security, and critical infrastructure protection missions worldwide. OAS solutions include autonomous drone platforms, robotic ground systems, counter-drone technologies, advanced propulsion and unmanned aircraft capabilities, autonomous engineering and demining capabilities, and integrated sensing systems that enable persistent intelligence, surveillance, security, and operational response. These platforms are deployed globally across defense forces, government agencies, and commercial operators to protect sensitive sites, populations, and strategic infrastructure.

Ondas Capital focuses on strategic investments, partnerships, and advisory initiatives that support the growth of the global autonomous systems ecosystem. The platform is designed to accelerate the development, scaling, and deployment of next-generation robotics, sensing, and defense technologies across allied markets.

Ondas Networks provides mission-critical wireless connectivity through its FullMAX platform, a software-defined broadband solution based on the IEEE 802.16t standard. FullMAX enables highly reliable, secure, and scalable communications for industrial IoT applications across rail, utilities, oil and gas, transportation, and government networks.

Together, Ondas' technologies combine autonomous systems, advanced sensing, and resilient connectivity to deliver integrated operational capabilities that enhance security, efficiency, and decision-making in some of the world's most demanding environments.

For additional information on Ondas Inc.: www.ondas.com, X and LinkedIn

For Ondas Autonomous Systems: LinkedIn

For Airobotics: www.airoboticsdrones.com, X and LinkedIn

For American Robotics: www.american-robotics.com, X and LinkedIn

For Sentrycs: www.sentrycs.com, X and LinkedIn

For Roboteam: www.robo-team.com, X and LinkedIn

For Apeiro Motion: www.apeiro-motion.com and LinkedIn

For Rotron: www.rotronaero.com and Linkedin

For 4M Defense: www.4-mine.com and LinkedIn

For BIRD: www.birdaero.com and LinkedIn

For World View: www.worldview.space, X and LinkedIn

For Ondas Capital: www.ondascapital.com , X and LinkedIn

For Ondas Networks: www.ondasnetworks.com , X and LinkedIn

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this release that are not statements of historical or current facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part I of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K or any updates discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part II of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our other filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise that occur after that date, except as required by law.

Contacts

IR Contact for Ondas Inc.

888-657-2377

ir@ondas.com

Media Contact for Ondas Inc.

Escalate PR

ondas@escalatepr.com

Preston Grimes

Marketing Manager, Ondas Inc.

preston.grimes@ondas.com

SOURCE: Ondas Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/ondas-receives-10-million-initial-order-part-of-a-50-million-awar-1158883