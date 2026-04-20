Biomind Labs Inc.: Biomind Labs Applauds Landmark Executive Order Accelerating Psychedelic Research and Access in The United States

A defining moment for the future of mental health, and for Biomind's mission to transform neuropsychiatric care through next-generation psychedelic medicines

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / April 20, 2026 / Biomind Labs Inc. ("Biomind" or the "Company") (CBOE:BMND)(OTC PINK:BMNDF)(FRA:3XI), a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company focused on transforming breakthroughs in neuroscience and biomedical research into novel pharmaceutical drugs, today welcomes the historic executive order signed by President Trump to accelerate research, regulatory pathways, and patient access to psychedelic treatments.

This landmark policy shift marks a turning point in U.S. healthcare and drug policy, one that aligns directly with Biomind's long-term vision: to redefine how the world treats mental health and brain-related conditions.

A Historic Inflection Point

The executive order directs federal agencies, including the FDA, to fast-track clinical development and review of psychedelic therapies, while expanding funding and support for research into compounds such as psilocybin, DMT, 5-MeO-DMT, MDMA, and ibogaine. This initiative reflects growing recognition that psychedelic therapies may play a critical role in addressing the global mental health crisis, including conditions such as depression, anxiety, PTSD, addiction, and neurodegenerative disorders.

From Scientific Breakthrough to Regulatory Momentum

This policy shift comes at a time when Biomind has already demonstrated unprecedented clinical outcomes, reinforcing the scientific foundation behind this new regulatory acceleration. In its previously announced Phase 2 clinical trial of BMND08, a proprietary 5-MeO-DMT-based sublingual formulation for depression and anxiety in Alzheimer's disease, the Company reported:

100% patient response rate

100% remission from depression, anxiety, and stress by week five

Statistically significant improvements across validated psychiatric scales

Evidence of cognitive enhancement, including improvements in executive function and processing speed

These results position Biomind among the very few companies globally to demonstrate such a level of efficacy in a neurodegenerative population, historically one of the most challenging areas in drug development.

"What we are seeing today from a regulatory standpoint is the natural consequence of years of scientific validation," said Alejandro Antalich, CEO of Biomind Labs. "At Biomind, we didn't wait for the system to change, we built the data that is now forcing the system to evolve."

Biomind at the Center of the Paradigm Shift

For years, Biomind has operated ahead of the curve, investing in clinical research, intellectual property, and drug development platforms focused on psychedelic compounds and their derivatives. Today's announcement validates that strategy.

"This is not just regulatory progress, it is a paradigm shift," Antalich added. "We are witnessing the beginning of a new era in medicine, where mental health is treated with the same urgency, innovation, and scientific rigor as any other major disease category."

Unlocking Acceleration Across the Value Chain

The executive order is expected to unlock multiple catalysts for the psychedelic biotech sector:

Regulatory acceleration: Fast-tracked FDA pathways could significantly shorten development timelines

Capital inflows: Increased government support is likely to attract institutional and strategic investment

Clinical expansion: Broader access to trials and patient populations

De-stigmatization: Federal endorsement reshapes public and medical perception

For Biomind, this creates a powerful tailwind across its pipeline and strategic roadmap.

From Vision to Scalable Impact

Biomind's platform, combining proprietary drug candidates, advanced delivery technologies, and a global clinical network, is uniquely positioned to capitalize on this new regulatory environment. The Company believes that psychedelic therapies will evolve from niche treatments into mainstream, first-line interventions for some of the most pressing healthcare challenges of our time.

"The future we envisioned, where psychedelic medicine is accessible, scalable, and scientifically validated, is no longer theoretical," Antalich added. "It is now being actively built, and Biomind is already part of that future."

A Global Opportunity

While the executive order is U.S.-focused, its implications are global. Regulatory leadership from the United States is expected to influence policy frameworks worldwide, accelerating adoption across Europe, Latin America, and emerging markets. Biomind intends to play a leading role in this transformation, bridging science, regulation, and commercialization to bring breakthrough therapies to patients globally.

About Biomind Labs Inc.

Biomind Labs Inc. is a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company focused on transforming breakthroughs in neuroscience and biomedical research into novel pharmaceutical drugs and proprietary nanotechnology-based delivery systems for psychiatric and neurological conditions that affect the Central Nervous System. Leveraging translational neuroscience and formulation science, Biomind aims to optimize the pharmacological profile of key endogenous and naturally derived molecules to address unmet needs in the CNS therapeutics. The Company is committed to rigorous clinical validation and patient-centric innovation.

For more information, please contact:

Biomind Labs Inc.

Alejandro Antalich

Chief Executive Officer

Email: future@biomindlabs.com

Tel: + 598 97 663166

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking information" ("forward-looking information") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that discusses predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements in this document include, among others, the Company's ability to scientifically harness the medicinal power of certain molecules to treat patients suffering from neurological and psychiatric disorders, future research and development in various therapeutic areas, the anticipated results and potential of the Company's future trials, the ability to obtain regulatory approvals, the marketability of the Company's products, ability to source raw materials in the formulation of products, ability to raise capital, and the Company's plan to engineer proprietary drug development platforms, innovative drug delivery systems, novel formulation approaches and treatment regimens for mental health conditions.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, among others: (a) the Company may require additional financing from time to time in order to continue its operations which may not be available when needed or on acceptable terms and conditions acceptable; (b) compliance with extensive government regulation; (c) domestic and foreign laws and regulations could adversely affect the Company's business and results of operations; (d) fluctuations in securities markets; (e) adverse changes in the public perception of tryptamine-based treatments and phenethylamine-based therapies; (f) fluctuations in general macroeconomic conditions; (g) expectations regarding the size of the targeted market; (h) the ability of the Company to successfully achieve its business objectives; (i) plans for growth; (j) political, social and environmental uncertainties; (k) employee relations; (l) the presence of laws and regulations that may impose restrictions in the markets where the Company operates; and (m) the risk factors set out in the Company's annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2025, which is available under the Company's Issuer profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information contained in this press release.

The Company makes no medical, treatment or health benefit claims about the Company's proposed products. The United States Food and Drug Administration, Health Canada or other similar regulatory authorities have not evaluated claims regarding tryptamine-based treatments or phenethylamine-based therapies. The efficacy of such products has not been confirmed by approved research. There is no assurance that the use of tryptamines, tryptamine derivatives or phenethylamines, phenethylamine derivatives can diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or condition. Vigorous scientific research and clinical trials are needed. The Company has not yet completed commercial clinical trials for the use of its proposed products. Any references to quality, consistency, efficacy, and safety of potential products do not imply that the Company verified such in commercial clinical trials or that the Company will complete such trials. If the Company cannot obtain the approvals or research necessary to commercialize its business, it may have a material adverse effect on the Company's performance and operations.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of the Company as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Cboe Canada has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and is not responsible for the adequacy and accuracy of the contents herein.

SOURCE: Biomind Labs Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/biomind-labs-applauds-landmark-executive-order-accelerating-psychedelic-research-and-1158918