Bill Nye 'The Science Guy' Joins Arbor Day Foundation Podcast In Latest Episode

"Unearthing Optimism" podcast explores hope, nature, and the future of the planet

LINCOLN, NB / ACCESS Newswire / April 20, 2026 / Iconic science educator Bill Nye joins the Arbor Day Foundation in the fourth episode of its new podcast, "Unearthing Optimism."

In a conversation with CEO and host Dan Lambe, Nye shares his journey to becoming the host of a beloved children's science show, his passion for space exploration, and why the next generation gives him hope for the future.

"You can't help but smile when you listen to Bill. He has an irresistible energy and humor that multiple generations have come to know and love. This episode is a must-listen for anyone who believes science can save the world," said Lambe. "In a time when it's easy to feel overcome by challenges, this podcast is a way for people to embrace hope. We're grateful for the many listeners who are joining us on this journey."

"Unearthing Optimism" is a new kind of climate conversation, featuring a series of influential and trusted voices shaping culture, science, and how we understand our changing world. It's available to stream or download on all major podcasting platforms including Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Amazon Music.

The podcast is produced in part by the Arbor Day Foundation, the world's largest tree planting nonprofit. Since its founding in 1972, the Arbor Day Foundation has helped to plant more than 500 million trees.

About the Arbor Day Foundation

The Arbor Day Foundation is a global nonprofit inspiring people to plant, nurture, and celebrate trees. They foster a growing community of more than 1 million leaders, innovators, planters, and supporters united by their bold belief that a more hopeful future can be shaped through the power of trees. For more than 50 years, they've answered critical need with action, planting more than half a billion trees alongside their partners.

And this is only the beginning.

The Arbor Day Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit pursuing a future where all life flourishes through the power of trees. Learn more at arborday.org.

###

Find more stories and multimedia from Arbor Day Foundation at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Arbor Day Foundation

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/arbor-day-foundation

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Arbor Day Foundation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/bill-nye-the-science-guy-joins-arbor-day-foundation-podcast-in-l-1158956