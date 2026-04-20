Cobalt, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 20, 2026) - Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc. (TSXV: NTH) (OTCQB: CCWOF) (FSE: QN3) ("Nord" or the "Company") is entering a period of accelerating activity across its consolidated Gowganda-Castle district, with the next phase of drilling to target known structures near historic property boundaries where decades of production confirm the presence of high-grade silver-cobalt mineralization. With the Company's March 31, 2026 closing of the strategic acquisition of four mining leases, Nord now controls nearly 4 kilometres of historic property boundary, with approximately half of that through areas of documented past production. Historically, mining could not extend to property boundaries. Nord now holds title to both sides and the company expects the upcoming drill program to target areas where structures and known veins extend towards these previously inaccessible zones. The consolidation comes as silver trades above US$75 per ounce, more than double its price 12 months ago and ten times when the properties were last in production, reinforcing the economics of the Company's integrated approach to district-scale exploration and near-term production.

Management Commentary

"The Company is excited to be able to drill through these historically defined artificial boundaries. With one company having title to all the area leases, we expect to identify new mineralization," stated Frank J. Basa, P.Eng., President and CEO. "Just one of the past-producing mines acquired produced approximately 40 million ounces of silver. Existing permits allow drilling along the boundaries, and new permits will be submitted to allow additional drilling across this highly prospective ground. We are not simply exploring. We have a mill, we have a gravity plant, we have an engineering partner, and we have a regulatory pathway. Every metre we drill now feeds directly into a production plan."

Boundary Area Geology and Past Production. With the acquired leases, Nord now hosts three of the five largest past-producing mines in the Gowganda Camp: the Miller Lake-O'Brien (Siscoe), the Castle and the Millerett, operations. The Miller Lake-O'Brien Mine alone produced approximately 42 million ounces of silver between 1910 and 1972, making it the largest past-producing Cobalt-style silver mine outside of the Cobalt Mining Camp itself. These mines are immediately adjacent to Nord's existing Castle Mine, which produced 9.9 million ounces of silver. Together, combined Gowganda Camp production from 1910 to 1989 totalled 60.1 million ounces of silver and 1.4 million pounds of cobalt, representing 11% of the total silver and 6% of the total cobalt for the broader Cobalt-Gowganda Camp regional endowment.

Tailings Resource on Acquired Ground. In addition to underground exploration targets, the acquired leases host a historical NI 43-101 indicated tailings resource(1) of approximately 1,940,000 tonnes grading 47.5 g/t Ag for approximately 2,960,000 contained ounces of silver at a 10 g/t cut-off (GeoVector Management, 2011, based on 764 drill holes totalling 3,012 metres). Focused drilling in core areas of the tailings has returned higher-grade results, with Temex's 2012 re-sampling program estimated a historical average grade of 60.9 g/t silver for the North Pile and South Pond, and the Sandy K Mines core-area program in 2000 returning an average grade of 62.6 g/t (2.0 oz/ton) from dry tailings. BMR's own 2018 sonic drilling program (103 holes, 773 metres) confirmed multi-element endowment across the tailings, with weighted averages of 52.15 ppm Ag, 165.67 ppm Co, and 714.56 ppm As from 529 samples analysed by 4-acid digestion at ALS. Silver in the tailings occurs as coarse, liberated native grains amenable to gravity concentration, with historical test work at Lakefield Research achieving silver recoveries of 77% to 86%.

Exploration Approach

The Company's 2025 3D geological model at Castle East, completed by Ronacher McKenzie Geoscience using 75,000 metres of historical drill data, identified 29 discrete vein structures in a complex stockwork system hosted by the Nipissing diabase. The same geological host underlies the acquired Gowganda properties. This modern structural interpretation methodology can now be applied across the full consolidated land package, targeting boundary zones where historical operators were unable to follow mineralized structures across claim lines.

Existing permits allow drilling along the boundaries. New permits will be submitted to allow additional drilling across the broader consolidated ground. The Company's consolidated district position supports concurrent advancement of underground exploration alongside the near-term tailings recovery program being advanced by T Engineering Inc. (announced April 8, 2026) under Ontario's Recovery Permit framework.

Production Infrastructure in Place

Nord's exploration program is supported by existing production infrastructure that positions the Company to convert drill results into metal. TTL Laboratories in Cobalt, Ontario, the only permitted high-grade milling facility in the Cobalt Camp, has already produced refined silver dore, including a 1,000-ounce silver bar from Cobalt Camp material. The Company's acquired 600 tonne-per-day modular gravity plant awaits commissioning upon receipt of the Recovery Permit, for which the Ontario Ministry of Mines has provided an advanced template and 80-day fast-track processing pathway. T Engineering Inc., retained April 8, 2026, is advancing the engineering and pilot-scale test work required to bring the tailings recovery program into operation. This combination of active exploration drilling, permitted processing infrastructure, and a defined regulatory pathway to tailings recovery positions Nord to generate both exploration results and operational progress over the coming months.

(1) The historical resource estimate for the Gowganda tailings is supported by a technical report dated July 8, 2011, prepared in accordance with NI 43-101, completed by GeoVector Management Inc. for Temex Resources Corp. The report is authored by Joe Campbell, P.Geo., Alan Sexton, P.Geo., M.Sc., and Allan Armitage, Ph.D., P.Geo. The historical estimate contained in this news release has not been verified as a current mineral resource. A "qualified person" (as defined in NI 43-101) has not done sufficient work to classify the historical estimate as a current mineral resource, and the Company is not treating the historical estimate as a current mineral resource. The Company considers the historical estimate to be relevant for the proper understanding of the Project; however, significant data compilation, re-drilling, re-sampling, and data verification may be required by a Qualified Person for the historical estimate to be in accordance with NI 43-101 standards and to verify the historical estimate as a current mineral resource.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release was approved and prepared under the supervision of Mr. Frank J. Basa, P.Eng. (PEO), director of Nord Precious Metals, a qualified person in accordance with National Instrument 43-101.

About Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc.

Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc. operates TTL Laboratories, the only permitted high-grade milling facility in the historic Cobalt Camp of Ontario, where the Company has established an integrated position connecting high-grade silver discovery with strategic metals recovery operations.

The Company's 58 sq. km flagship Castle property, with the addition of 225 hectares of leases, now hosts 3 of the 5 most productive past-producing silver mines in the Gowganda Camp: Siscoe-O'Brien, Castle and Millerett, complemented by the Castle East discovery where drilling has delineated 7.56 million ounces of silver in a now historic, Inferred resource grading an average of 8,582 g/t Ag (250.2 oz/ton) in 27,400 tonnes of material from two sections (1A and 1B) of the Castle East Robinson Zone, beginning at a vertical depth of approximately 400 metres. The report, titled NI 43-101 Technical Report Mineral Resource Estimate for Castle East, Robinson Zone, Ontario Canada with effective date of May 28, 2020 authored by M.Rachidi, P.Geo., Ph.D. of GoldMinds Geoservices. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. Please refer to the Nord Precious Metals Press Release of May 27, 2020, for the resource estimate. The following notes were provided as part of the Resource Estimate report: 1 - The database used for this mineral estimate includes drill results obtained from historical (2011 one hole) to the recent 2019 drill program and wedges from the 2011 diamond drill hole; 2 - Mineral Resource is reported with mineable shape cut-off grade equivalent to 125$USD (258 g/t AgEq) including mining, shipping and smelting cost with recovery of 95%. The high-grade value of the mineral resources makes them direct shipping. Not all zones (mineable shapes) are above economic cut-off grade and zone 02b is a must-take material. The assay results are not capped as they are not considered as outliers at this stage and results are reproducible; 3 - The minimum horizontal width of the mineralized envelopes includes dilution and is 1.3m; and 4 - To convert volume to tonnage a specific gravity of 3.4 tonnes per cubic metre was used. Results are presented in-situ without mining dilution.

The above resource is now considered an historical resource. This historical resource remains relevant in that there is ongoing drilling to expand the known mineralization associated with that resource. The 2020 mineral resource was estimated in conformity with CIM Estimation of Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserves Best Practices Guidelines and is reported in accordance with Canadian Securities Administrators' NI-43-101. Insufficient work has been done since to categorize the above historical estimate as current. Significant additional diamond drilling and analytical work along with modelling is required before a new resource estimate can be compiled.

Nord's integrated processing strategy enables multiple metal recovery streams. High-grade silver recovery supports the economics of extracting critical minerals including cobalt, nickel, and other strategic metals. The Re-2Ox hydrometallurgical process, validated at pilot scale through SGS Lakefield, eliminates the typical arsenic barriers in complex silver-cobalt ores while producing technical-grade cobalt sulphate and other metal products to customer specifications. This multi-metal approach, combined with established infrastructure including TTL Laboratories and underground mine access, positions Nord within Ontario's emerging critical minerals supply chain.

The Company maintains a strategic portfolio of critical minerals properties in Northern Quebec through its 35% ownership in Coniagas Battery Metals Inc. (TSXV: COS), as well as the St. Denis-Sangster lithium project comprising 32 square kilometres of prospective ground near Cochrane, Ontario.

More information is available at www.nordpreciousmetals.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.

Forward-looking statements in this document include statements regarding: the potential for mineralization to extend across historic property boundaries; the planned drilling program, its targets, and objectives; the potential for silver and critical minerals recovery from tailings; the Company's processing capabilities and integrated strategy; the anticipated scope, phasing, and results of T Engineering's engagement; the commissioning of the Company's modular gravity plant; and the anticipated benefits of Ontario's regulatory and funding frameworks.

Although the Company believes the forward-looking information contained in this news release is reasonable based on information available on the date hereof, by their nature forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Examples of such assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, assumptions, risks and uncertainties associated with: general economic conditions; adverse industry events; future legislative and regulatory developments; the Company's ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources; inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; the ability of the Company to implement its business strategies; competition; the ability of the Company to obtain and retain all applicable regulatory and other approvals; commodity price fluctuations; and other assumptions, risks and uncertainties.

THE FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS NEWS RELEASE REPRESENTS THE EXPECTATIONS OF THE COMPANY AS OF THE DATE OF THIS NEWS RELEASE AND, ACCORDINGLY, IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE AFTER SUCH DATE. READERS SHOULD NOT PLACE UNDUE IMPORTANCE ON FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION AND SHOULD NOT RELY UPON THIS INFORMATION AS OF ANY OTHER DATE. WHILE THE COMPANY MAY ELECT TO, IT DOES NOT UNDERTAKE TO UPDATE THIS INFORMATION AT ANY PARTICULAR TIME EXCEPT AS REQUIRED IN ACCORDANCE WITH APPLICABLE LAWS.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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Source: Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc.