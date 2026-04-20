Snaplii Inc.: Snaplii Reimagines Its Identity and Its Role in Redefining the Future of Finance

Rebranding with new logo and visual identity reflects the beginning of the digital wallet and smart shopping app's evolution into a complete consumer finance solution providing lasting value to users.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / April 20, 2026 / Snaplii, the innovative digital wallet and smart shopping app, today announces a rebranding that represents its plan to evolve from a digital gift card platform to a fintech solution that both saves users money and redefines financial systems for the future.

Snaplii was launched in 2021 and rapidly built a reputation for delivering savings on purchases from more than 500 national brands. Its 2025 expansion into the United States added more partner brands and grew its user base.

Now, Snaplii is launching a new logo and visual identity that represents its new mission, Making Saving Happen, and the beginning of its transformation into a financial platform built on the principle that everyday spending should produce lasting value.

A New Look With Deeper Meaning

The redesigned logo offers a clean, modern wordmark along with a deeper, more sophisticated color palette. Above the letters, three dots tell the brand's story immediately: The two blue dots represent spending and saving, and the yellow dot represents gold and money - the tangible value and real financial rewards Snaplii puts back in users' wallets.

"Our rebranding represents a new chapter," said Spencer Xu, CEO and founder of Snaplii. "We built Snaplii because everyday spending should create real wealth, not receipts. Our mission to Make Saving Happen isn't complicated. It means every user walks away with more than they started with, beginning with their first order. By 2031, we want to have helped reshape what personal finance looks like. This rebrand is us making that commitment out loud."

What Snaplii Offers: Turning Everyday Spending into Real Value

For consumers, the value is immediate. When Snaplii users buy a digital gift card from any of the 500-plus national and international partner brands, they get a bonus of 5 to 12%, credited as Snaplii Cash. It works like a cashback bonus, but lands in the wallet instantly. Snaplii Cash can be used on your next purchase just like real money - seamlessly applied at checkout for a smooth and effortless payment experience. There are no waiting periods or need for manual tracking, and the Snaplii Cash bonus compounds with every purchase.

And new users get an even bigger head start, with welcome bonuses on their first orders. To celebrate its evolution and welcome new members into its growing community, Snaplii launched an updated new-user promotion. When users pay $20, they receive a $30 gift card and an immediate $10 in savings on their very first order. With Snaplii, the rewards don't start later - they start now.

About Snaplii

Snaplii was founded on a simple belief: wealth should be transparent, accessible, and within everyone's reach. To bring this vision to life, Snaplii created its Digital Wallet - designed to make effortless earnings part of everyday life. With cashback rewards, balance interest, and flexible multi-currency use, Snaplii provides a secure and transparent platform for steady financial growth. For more information, visit www.snaplii.com.

Media Contact:

Stephaine Wang

Marketing@snaplii.com

SOURCE: Snaplii Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/snaplii-reimagines-its-identity-and-its-role-in-redefining-the-fu-1156449