General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc.: GA-ASI Completes MQ-9B 'Flight Into Known Icing' Flight Tests

Global RPA Leader Is Certifying MQ-9B for FIKI

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / April 20, 2026 / General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI) has conducted a series of flight tests aimed at certifying the MQ-9B Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPA) for Flight Into Known Icing (FIKI). The flight tests began last year, and all planned testing was successfully completed in early April from GA-ASI's Flight Test & Training Center (FTTC) near Grand Forks, North Dakota, using a company-owned MQ-9B.

The FIKI flights build on earlier successful flight tests to evaluate flight characteristics with simulated ice shapes adhered to the aircraft as well as the aircraft's successful Cold Weather Validation and flights in the Arctic. FIKI certification will expand MQ-9B's abilities to provide all-weather surveillance capabilities for the many nations that have purchased the system for their military and civil support missions.

The tests were flown using GA-ASI Internal Research and Development funding.

"We've approached these flight tests with great rigor," said GA-ASI President David R. Alexander. "GA-ASI became the first RPA developer to receive a Military Type Certificate for MQ-9B (RAF Protector) last year, and now we're taking steps toward certifying the platform for FIKI. It's taking the resolve of GA-ASI to get this done for our user base."

GA-ASI customers are looking for MQ-9B to operate in a full range of environmental conditions, from very hot to very cold, as well as icy conditions. One such customer is the Government of Canada, which has ordered 11 MQ-9B SkyGuardians. The Canadian Directorate of Technical Airworthiness and Engineering Support, Canada's national military certification authority, was on site for portions of the flight test period and will use artifacts from the flights to certify MQ-9B to operate in FIKI conditions.

The MQ-9B SkyGuardian and its maritime variant, SeaGuardian, are multi-mission, multi-domain RPA that can operate in cold weather conditions. MQ-9B aircraft are being flown by the United Kingdom's Royal Air Force, Belgian Defence, and the Japan Coast Guard. In addition to Canada, MQ-9B has been selected by Denmark, Poland, Germany, Taiwan, India, and the U.S. Air Force in support of the Special Operations Command. MQ-9B has also been featured in various U.S. Navy exercises, including Northern Edge, Integrated Battle Problem, RIMPAC, and Group Sail.

About GA-ASI

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc., is the world's foremost builder of Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS). Logging more than 9 million flight hours, the Predator line of UAS has flown for over 30 years and includes MQ-9A Reaper, MQ-1C Gray Eagle, MQ-20 Avenger, and MQ-9B SkyGuardian/SeaGuardian. The company is dedicated to providing long-endurance, multi-mission solutions that deliver persistent situational awareness and rapid strike.

For more information, visit www.ga-asi.com.

Avenger, EagleEye, Gray Eagle, Lynx, Predator, Reaper, SeaGuardian, and SkyGuardian are trademarks of General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc., registered in the United States and/or other countries.

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GA-ASI Media Relations

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc.

ASI-MediaRelations@ga-asi.com

(858) 524-8101

SOURCE: General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/ga-asi-completes-mq-9b-flight-into-known-icing-flight-tests-1158794