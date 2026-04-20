Oak Ridge, Tennessee--(Newsfile Corp. - April 20, 2026) - LIS Technologies Inc. ("LIST" or "the Company"), a proprietary developer of advanced laser technology and the only USA-origin and patented laser uranium enrichment company, is pleased to announce its Platinum Sponsorship of the upcoming Reuters Events' SMR and Advanced Reactor 2026 Conference, Held in Austin, Texas on May 11-12, 2026.

Christo Liebenberg, President and Co-Founder of LIS Technologies, will lead the event's Day 1 Keynote Presentation titled, "Project F.U.E.L: Unleashing U.S. Enrichment through the Next Generation Laser Enrichment Technology on LIST ISLAND," on May 11th, 2026, at 8:40am to 9:00am CDT.

With global energy demand projected to increase nearly 50% by 2050, nuclear power has moved to the forefront of the energy transition. Reuters Events: SMR & Advanced Reactor 2026 brings together more than 750 leaders spanning utilities, technology, finance, and regulatory bodies to advance the partnerships, planning frameworks, and policy alignment needed to position nuclear as a scalable and commercially viable solution to long-term energy security.

Figure 1 - LIS Technologies Inc. Announces Platinum Sponsorship of Reuters Events' SMR and Advanced Reactor 2026, where Christo Liebenberg, President and Co-Founder of LIS Technologies, is scheduled to lead a Keynote Presentation.

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"I'm pleased to return to Reuter's SMR Conference and giving this year's keynote presentation," said Christo Liebenberg, President and Co-Founder of LIS Technologies. "The nuclear renaissance and energy transition are taking shape in real time, and geopolitical pressures have added new urgency to how nations approach energy production and energy sovereignty. Conferences like this one give the industry an opportunity to align on the path forward, and that is precisely where our focus is. We remain committed to advancing Project F.U.E.L and the development of the first commercial laser uranium enrichment facility in the United States, on LIST Island in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, and we look forward to engaging with the broader industry as that work progresses."

About LIS Technologies Inc.

LIS Technologies Inc. (LIST) is a USA based, proprietary developer of a patented advanced laser technology, making use of infrared lasers to selectively excite the molecules of desired isotopes to separate them from other isotopes. The Laser Isotope Separation Technology (L.I.S.T) has a huge range of applications, including being the only USA-origin (and patented) laser uranium enrichment company, and several major advantages over traditional methods such as gas diffusion, centrifuges, and prior art laser enrichment. The LIST proprietary laser-based process is more energy-efficient and has the potential to be deployed with highly competitive capital and operational costs. L.I.S.T is optimized for LEU (Low Enriched Uranium) for existing civilian nuclear power plants, High-Assay LEU (HALEU) for the next generation of Small Modular Reactors (SMR) and Microreactors, the production of stable isotopes for medical and scientific research, and applications in quantum computing manufacturing for semiconductor technologies. The Company employs a world class nuclear technical team working alongside leading nuclear entrepreneurs and industry professionals, possessing strong relationships with government and private nuclear industries.

In Dec 2024, LIS Technologies Inc. was selected as one of six domestic companies to participate in the Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) Enrichment Acquisition Program. This initiative allocates up to $3.4 billion overall, with contracts lasting for up to 10 years. Each awardee is slated to receive a minimum contract of $2 million.

For more information, please visit: LaserIsTech.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In this context, forward-looking statements mean statements related to future events, which may impact our expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "will", "should", "could", "would" or "may" and other words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are based on information available to us as of the date of this news release and represent management's current views and assumptions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, events or results and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond our control. For LIS Technologies Inc., particular risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual future results to differ materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements include but are not limited to the following which are, and will be, exacerbated by any worsening of global business and economic environment: (i) risks related to the development of new or advanced technology, including difficulties with design and testing, cost overruns, development of competitive technology, loss of key individuals and uncertainty of success of patent filing, (ii) our ability to obtain contracts and funding to be able to continue operations and (iii) risks related to uncertainty regarding our ability to commercially deploy a competitive laser enrichment technology, (iv) risks related to the impact of government regulation and policies including by the DOE and the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission; and other risks and uncertainties discussed in this and our other filings with the SEC. Only after successful completion of our Phase 2 Pilot Plant demonstration will LIS Technologies be able to make realistic economic predictions for a Commercial Facility. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this news release. These factors may not constitute all factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in any forward-looking statement. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as a predictor of actual results. We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this news release, except as required by law.

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Source: LIS Technologies Inc.