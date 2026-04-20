The battery manufacturing heavyweight presented its latest sodium-ion products at ESIE 2026 earlier this month, expanding its push into grid-scale storage, AI data centers, and long-life applications.From ESS News CATL has unveiled a new sodium-ion battery for energy storage at ESIE 2026 in Beijing, expanding its sodium-ion lineup beyond passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and auxiliary power into utility-scale and commercial storage. The company presented the product on April 1 under the theme "sodium and lithium dual stars creating full-scenario energy storage solutions." According to a spokesman ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...