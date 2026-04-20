Awarded for the second consecutive year, EDITED is redefining retail decision-making through AI-powered innovation

EDITED, the leading retail intelligence platform, today announced it has been recognized for the second year running with the "Best Use of Artificial Intelligence" award in the 7th annual Data Breakthrough Awards program. This recognition highlights EDITED's continued innovation in applying advanced AI technologies to transform retail decision-making.

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EDITED wins 'Best Use of Artificial Intelligence.'

The Data Breakthrough Awards program celebrates excellence and innovation in data technology, with this year's program receiving thousands of nominations from organizations worldwide, underscoring the rapid evolution and importance of data-driven transformation.

EDITED was selected for its innovative use of artificial intelligence to unify, contextualize, and operationalize complex retail data. By combining machine learning and LLM models, EDITED turns vast volumes of competitive data into actionable intelligence.

EDITED automates data normalization, product matching, attribute categorization, and opportunity detection across pricing, assortment, and site merchandising. Its generative AI capabilities further enhance the platform by delivering intelligent narrative summaries, surfacing trends, and translating insights into clear, decision-ready guidance.

Embedding AI at the core of its retail intelligence solution, EDITED empowers teams to move beyond reactive analysis and toward proactive opportunity identification, supporting smarter strategies and improved profitability in an evolving retail environment.

Doug Kofoid, CEO of EDITED, said:

"This recognition from the Data Breakthrough Awards program is a powerful validation of the momentum we're building with AI. We're not just applying AI to retail data we're redefining how it's used, turning complexity into instant, actionable insight that drives faster, smarter decisions. And this is just the beginning. We're continuing to push the boundaries of what's possible, with even more advanced capabilities on the horizon to help retailers stay ahead, operate with greater precision, and unlock new levels of growth."

This award highlights EDITED's continued investment in AI innovation and its role in shaping the future of retail intelligence.

Steve Johansson, Managing Director of Data Breakthrough, said:

"EDITED is redefining how AI is operationalized in retail, moving beyond surface-level insights to deliver predictive, prescriptive intelligence at scale. By unifying competitive, internal, and customer data within a single AI-driven platform, EDITED empowers retailers not just to analyze the market, but to anticipate it and act with precision."

About Data Breakthrough

Part of the Tech Breakthrough organization, a leading global provider of market intelligence and recognition platforms for technology innovation and leadership, the Data Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring innovation and market disruption in data technologies, services, companies and products. The global Data Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of data companies and solutions in categories including data analytics, DataOps, data management, infrastructure and hardware, storage, Business Intelligence and more.

DataBreakthroughAwards.com

About EDITED

EDITED is the world's leading AI-powered retail intelligence platform, helping brands and retailers make smarter decisions across assortment, pricing, and site merchandising. By delivering market-informed, profit-aware, and customer-centric insight in real time, EDITED enables retailers to stay ahead of the market and act with confidence.

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