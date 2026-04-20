SentinelOne (NYSE: S), the AI Security leader, today announced the winners of the 2026 EMEA PartnerOne Awards, recognising outstanding contributions to innovation in AI and security solutions among its partners in the region. The awards were presented during the company's annual PartnerOne Summit, where more than 150 strategic partners from the EMEA region gathered to celebrate the success they are helping to drive in enterprise security in partnership with SentinelOne.

"Our partners are the frontline of cyber defense, and these awards honor the exceptional ingenuity they bring to the Singularity platform," said Brian Lanigan, SVP, Head of Global Partner Ecosystem at SentinelOne. "As the threat landscape evolves, the synergy between our AI-powered innovations and our partners' strategic vision is vital. Together, we aren't just responding to risks, we are setting a new standard for AI security and collective success."

SentinelOne's global partner network remains a cornerstone of its mission to redefine modern security. By integrating the company's pioneering AI-driven technology with a world-class community of advisors and providers, SentinelOne ensures that organizations can navigate an increasingly volatile digital environment with confidence. This year's honors reflect a shared dedication to technical excellence and a proven track record of delivering superior protection and ROI for customers worldwide.

The 2026 EMEA PartnerOne Award Winners include:

2026 EMEA Partner of the Year Softcat

2026 International Partner of the Year Orange Cyberdefense

2026 Vision Partner of the Year Bechtle

2026 Distributor Of The Year Exclusive Networks Italy

2026 Momentum Partner of the Year SVA

2026 Strategic Technology Partner of the Year Lenovo

2026 MSP Partner of the Year Cyna France

2026 IR Partner of the Year S-RM

2026 Cloud Partner of the Year AWS

2026 Technical Star Award Arnau Osso at T-Systems

The Award Winners in Their Words

"We are proud to have been recognized as the EMEA International Partner of the year 2026 by SentinelOne at their PartnerOne summit! Our successes with the platform approach and along with the roll-out of the Micro-SOC offering internationally highlights our ability to scale and is paving the way for an even stronger partnership. This is a collective achievement powered by both teams' dedication and a shared commitment to continuous innovation." - Latifa Ouizgouret, Head of Strategy and Partners, Orange Cyberdefense France.

"We are honored to receive this award from SentinelOne. It underscores our shared commitment to positioning cybersecurity as a strategic business enabler and to protecting organizations from modern threats through innovative, AI-driven solutions. Our partnership is defined by trust, innovation, and a clear focus on delivering security that is scalable, efficient, and resilient." Göksal Gülbahar, Head of Category Management Security, Bechtle.

"Being named a finalist for the Distributor of the Year Award is an important recognition for Exclusive Networks Italy and a strong validation of the value we bring to our partnership with SentinelOne. Through our specialized go-to-market capabilities, technical expertise, and value-added services including enablement, training, and local market execution we support Vendors and Partners in accelerating growth and delivering measurable results. This acknowledgment reflects the consistent commitment of our teams and reinforces our ambition to continue building long-term, high-impact collaborations." Lorenzo Reali, Vendor Alliances Director, Exclusive Networks Italy.

"Eight years of a successful and trusting partnership are truly exceptional and unprecedented in SVA's cybersecurity history. We are incredibly proud of this and intend to continue our investment in this great collaboration." - Mark Sobol, Head of Business Unit Cyber Security, SVA.

"This recognition reflects the strength of our partnership with SentinelOne and the work our teams have accomplished together. At Cyna, we deliver next-generation SOC capabilities by combining advanced technology with deep operational expertise. Our partnership with SentinelOne strengthens this approach by integrating AI-powered EDR, enabling us to provide scalable and truly operational cybersecurity for MSPs and SMEs. Together, we help our partners scale their cybersecurity offerings while ensuring a higher level of protection for their clients." Enguerrand Granoux, CEO, Cyna.

"Time flies and it's already been 5 years since we began our journey. I can happily say that this adventure has been nothing like what you usually get in a regular partnership; the SentinelOne team really makes the difference. This recognition means a lot to us, and it is an honor to receive this award. I am really looking forward to seeing what our future together will bring." Arnau Osso, SOC Architect, T-Systems.

To learn more about SentinelOne's global partners and the value they can deliver, click here.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne (NYSE: S) is the leader in AI security, setting the standard for using AI and automation to give defenders a decisive operating advantage. Built for those who secure our world, its platform delivers unified coverage across endpoints, identity, cloud, and AI. Powered by Autonomous Security Intelligence, SentinelOne stops attacks at machine speed, reducing risk and delivering clarity and control to stay one step ahead. Headquartered in Mountain View, California with teams worldwide, SentinelOne protects nearly one-fifth of the Fortune 500 and hundreds of Global 2000 enterprises. From Main Street to Wall Street, the world's most critical organizations trust SentinelOne with their security.

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Media Contact:

Regan DePinto

press@sentinelone.com