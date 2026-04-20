ANV Group Holdings Ltd. ("ANV" or "the Company"), a global insurance intermediary platform, today announced the appointments of Jorden Zanazzi, Matt Cooper and Kyle Stavar to it's senior leadership team. Zanazzi will serve as Chief Legal Officer, Cooper as Chief Accounting Officer, and Stavar as Global Head of Financial Planning and Analysis, as the company continues to build out its global platform.

Jorden Zanazzi joins ANV as Chief Legal Officer and will oversee the company's global legal, regulatory, and compliance functions, supporting ANV's continued organic growth and acquisition strategy across multiple complex regulatory environments.

"Jorden brings deep legal expertise across the insurance sector and a strong track record supporting growth" said Adam Karkowsky, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ANV. "As ANV continues to expand globally and execute on its strategic ambitions, Jorden's experience and leadership will be critical in helping build a strong, scalable platform."

Prior to joining ANV, Zanazzi held a variety of senior legal roles, including Chief Legal Officer at a leading US-based insurance distribution platform. He began his legal career at Jones Day and holds a Juris Doctor from Georgetown University Law Center.

Matt Cooper joins ANV as Chief Accounting Officer and will lead the Company's global accounting and financial reporting functions.

"Matt brings the technical rigor and operational experience that are critical as we continue to scale ANV following its formation," said Joseph Brecher, Chief Financial Officer of ANV. "His leadership will be instrumental in building a best-in-class finance function that supports our long-term growth strategy."

Cooper joins ANV from AssuredPartners, where he served as Global Controller leading the corporate accounting, purchase accounting, consolidations, technical accounting and financial reporting functions. He began his career in public accounting with Deloitte and is a Certified Public Accountant.

ANV also announced the appointment of Kyle Stavar as Head of Financial Planning Analysis. In this role, Stavar will lead ANV's FP&A function, overseeing budgeting, forecasting, performance management, and strategic financial analysis across the platform.

"Kyle brings deep FP&A leadership experience and a proven ability to build scalable financial planning functions in complex, multi-entity organizations," said Brecher. "His expertise will be critical as we continue to integrate businesses, enhance reporting capabilities, and support data-driven decision-making across ANV."

Stavar joins ANV from NFP, where he most recently served as Senior Vice President, Finance, leading regional FP&A teams and overseeing enterprise-wide budgeting, forecasting, KPI strategy, and financial systems transformation. He previously held senior FP&A roles at NFP and earlier finance positions at Patient Conversation Media and Chilton Capital Management. Stavar holds a Bachelor's degree in Finance from San Diego State University.

About ANV Group Holding Ltd.

ANV Group Holdings Ltd. ("ANV") is an independent, global insurance intermediary platform operating across the United States, the United Kingdom and Europe.

The company brings together a portfolio of established specialist MGAs, providing a diversified range insurance products. For more information about ANV, visit http://www.anvinsurance.com.

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Contacts:

Issued by Rein4ce on behalf of ANV

Caitlin Haynes

caitlin.haynes@rein4ce.co.uk

+44 (0) 7568 572367