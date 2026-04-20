New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Update: SEC Chair Paul Atkins to Ring Opening Bell at NYSE

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on April 20th

Markets are down Monday morning as tensions between the U.S. and Iran escalated over the weekend.

SEC Chair Paul Atkins is at the NYSE this morning to celebrate the one-year anniversary of being sworn into the role.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE: CNS) executive Jeffrey Palma will join Taking Stock this afternoon to discuss the significance of the company's 40 th anniversary.

anniversary. Fireblocks executive Itai Turbahn will join NYSE Live to elaborate on Earn, the company's new on-chain lending feature.

Opening Bell

SEC Chair Paul Atkins celebrates the one-year anniversary of being sworn into the role.

Closing Bell

Cohen & Steers celebrates its 40th anniversary of founding

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2960437/NYSE_April_20_Market_Update.mp4

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