EQS-News: tZERO / Key word(s): Financial

tZERO Launches Regulated Private Marketplace for Web3 Secondaries



20.04.2026 / 15:05 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



New Platform Introduces Institutional Liquidity Solutions for Locked Tokens, SAFEs, SAFTs, and Private Equity in Crypto-Native Companies NEW YORK, NY - April 20, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - tZERO Group, Inc. , a leading innovator in blockchain-powered multi-asset infrastructure, today announced the launch of its private marketplace for the secondary trading of private, illiquid Web3 assets. The platform enables institutional buyers and sellers to transact in assets such as locked tokens, private equity in crypto-native companies, Simple Agreements for Future Equity (SAFEs), and Simple Agreements for Future Tokens (SAFTs) through a compliant, U.S.-based environment designed to improve execution certainty and accelerate deal timelines. Built for venture capital firms, digital asset funds, and qualified institutional participants, the marketplace introduces structured secondary liquidity to an asset class that has historically relied on fragmented bilateral transactions. tZERO operates an SEC- and FINRA-regulated broker-dealer, including a special purpose broker-dealer (SPBD) for secure on-chain custody of digital assets. The marketplace offers participants two execution pathways: Traditional OTC brokerage

A differentiated blind auction model, designed to enhance price discovery Under the auction model, investors submit private Indications of Interest (IOIs) specifying price and quantity. Sellers define terms of the auction including duration and reserve price. Allocations are made using a price-time priority methodology. Participants may also elect all-or-none parameters to avoid partial fills. Together, these mechanisms provide flexibility in how transactions are executed while allowing sellers to aggregate market demand within a defined timeframe. "Our initial focus with this asset class is on secondary liquidity and launching a fully regulated, licensed private marketplace for the trading of private and traditionally illiquid Web3 assets," said Alan Konevsky, CEO of tZERO. "The platform is purpose-built for institutional buyers and sellers and provides high-touch execution support alongside multiple price discovery options." "We're seeing strong demand from institutional investors and venture funds for structured liquidity in Web3 secondaries - a gap the market has simply not been able to fill in a regulated way," added Mike Diedrichs, Head of Sales at tZERO. "This launch positions tZERO as a leading venue for institutions that require transparency, compliance, and execution certainty as they navigate this rapidly expanding asset class." The launch represents a step toward expanding institutional infrastructure for digital private markets by introducing structured liquidity pathways for venture portfolios. tZERO Media Contact

Julie Ros, Head of Marketing & Communications

marketing@tzero.com About tZERO tZERO Group, Inc. (tZERO) and its broker-dealer subsidiaries provide an innovative liquidity platform for private companies and assets. We offer institutional-grade solutions for issuers looking to digitize their capital table through blockchain technology, and make such equity available for trading on an alternative trading system. tZERO, through its broker-dealer subsidiaries, democratizes access to private assets by providing a simple, automated, and efficient trading venue to broker-dealers, institutions, and investors. All technology services are offered through tZERO Technologies, LLC. For more information, please visit our website . About tZERO Digital Asset Securities, LLC tZERO Digital Asset Securities, LLC is a broker-dealer registered with the SEC and a member of FINRA and SIPC . It is the broker-dealer custodian of all digital asset securities offered on tZERO's online brokerage platform. More information about tZERO Digital Asset Securities may be found on FINRA's BrokerCheck . About tZERO Securities, LLC tZERO Securities, LLC is a broker-dealer registered with the SEC and a member of FINRA and SIPC . It is the operator of the tZERO Securities ATS. More information about tZERO Securities may be found on FINRA's BrokerCheck . Investor Notice Digital asset securities, as well as any particular investment, may not be suitable or appropriate for everyone. Investors should note that investing or trading in securities could involve substantial risks, including no guarantee of returns, costs associated with selling and purchasing, and no assurance of liquidity which could impact their price and investor's ability to sell, and possible loss of principal invested. There is always the potential of losing money when you invest in securities. There are also unique risks specific to digital asset securities, including, without limitation, fraud, manipulation, theft, and loss. Forward-Looking Statements by tZERO This release contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, tZERO, its subsidiaries, or its representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. These forward-looking statements are based on expectations and projections about future events, which is derived from currently available information. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance, including financial performance and projections; growth in revenue and earnings; and business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including, without limitation: the ability of tZERO and its subsidiaries to change the direction; tZERO's ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; performance of individual transactions; regulatory developments and matters; and competition. These and other factors may cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking events discussed in this release and other statements made from time to time by tZERO, its subsidiaries or their respective representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. tZERO, its subsidiaries, and its representatives are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this release and other statements made from time to time by tZERO, its subsidiaries or its representatives might not occur. Wall Street, Tokenized.

Learn more at www.tzero.com

News Source: tZERO





20.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

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