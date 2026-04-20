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PR Newswire
20.04.2026 15:12 Uhr
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Norrøna Opens New Flagship Store on Regent Street in London

OSLO, Norway, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Norwegian family-owned and led outdoor brand Norrøna is preparing to open its new Flagship Store in the heart of London, on the prestigious Regent Street. The new store will offer the complete assortment of Norrøna's high-quality apparel and equipment.

Jørgen Jørgensen, fourth-generation owner and leader of Norrøna, expresses great enthusiasm for the new establishment, stating, "London is one of the world's most important and inspiring cities."

"We are extremely proud and humbled to now have the opportunity to establish a Norrøna HUB in the famous Cunard House at 15 Regent Street. This address, and this building, has a long and rich history. It is a great pleasure and honor to collaborate with The Crown Estate, which owns the building, and we look forward to welcoming everyone inside after the summer."

Will Hodge, Senior Leasing Manager at The Crown Estate, says: "The introduction of Norrøna marks another natural evolution in Regent Street's storied retail history. We are always looking to evolve our offer across our portfolio and strengthen our position as the destination of choice for premium outerwear. We are looking forward to seeing this brand flourish in the heart of the West End."

Many outdoor enthusiasts in London and Great Britain have already discovered Norrøna and what the Norwegian brand stands for. The Flagship Stores are the best way to experience Norrøna - to see, feel, and try on the products across all collections and activities.

The new store will give outdoor enthusiasts in Greater London - and the city's many tourists - easy access to Norrøna's collections, including ski/snowboard, outdoor/hiking, mountaineering, mountain biking, trail running, and surfing.

Since 1929, Norrøna's driving force has been an uncompromising commitment to creating the world's best outdoor products, focused on quality, functionality, design, and responsibility.

ABOUT NORRØNA:

Norrøna is a fourth-generation, family-owned Norwegian outdoor brand, founded in 1929. Norrøna is currently led by Jørgen Jørgensen, the great-grandson of the founder. Headquarters at Norrøna House, Oslo, Norway. Mission: To create the world's greatest outdoor products and offer unique guided adventures around the world. Design philosophy: Loaded Minimalism - Norrøna is designing clean products that include all critical technical details and functions. Learn more at norrona.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/norrona-opens-new-flagship-store-on-regent-street-in-london-302747221.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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