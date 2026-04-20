New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 20, 2026) - Paperchase today announced the launch of a new online pricing calculator designed to streamline quote requests for restaurant and hospitality businesses seeking financial support services. The calculator is now live on the company's website and available to operators submitting initial pricing inquiries.

According to the company, the newly introduced pricing calculator is designed to standardize the quote request process by collecting key business information before follow-up discussions. The tool appears on the company's pricing page under "Get Your Custom Quote" and "Pricing Calculator."

Paperchase stated that the calculator asks users to complete a short set of questions regarding business size, operational structure, and financial requirements. After submission, a representative contacts the business to provide a tailored pricing discussion.

"The launch of the pricing calculator is intended to simplify the initial quote process for restaurant and hospitality businesses," said Ripa Hovakimyan, representative for Paperchase. "By collecting key details upfront, we aim to provide a more structured starting point for pricing discussions."

New Online Tool for Quote Requests

According to Paperchase, the pricing calculator was developed to support hospitality operators seeking a structured method to request pricing information for services such as Restaurant CFO Services and Multi-Unit Restaurant Accounting. The company indicated that the tool is designed to assist restaurant groups, hospitality brands, and multi-location operators during the early stages of financial planning discussions.

Paperchase confirmed that the pricing calculator is now available online and forms part of the company's updated quote-request workflow.

The company stated that the new tool represents a recent development aimed at improving the initial engagement process with hospitality businesses seeking customized pricing.

The pricing calculator is available at:

https://www.paperchase.ac/pricing/

About Paperchase

Paperchase is a financial and accounting services provider headquartered in New York, serving businesses across multiple industries.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/292851

Source: FG Newswire