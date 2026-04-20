New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 20, 2026) - Primi Digital today announced the rollout of an expanded local search support framework designed for restaurant operators managing visibility across multiple locations and competitive urban markets. The initiative introduces a structured implementation model for improving location-based search consistency, content alignment, and listing accuracy across restaurant portfolios.

The company said the expansion is not a new standalone service, but an operational enhancement to how it delivers local search support for restaurant clients. The updated framework introduces standardized processes for managing multi-location digital presence, including improved coordination of location-level content, structured listing management, and more consistent performance tracking across markets.

According to Primi Digital, the initiative was developed in response to increasing operational complexity faced by restaurant groups operating across multiple neighborhoods and cities. The company stated that managing consistent local visibility across several locations requires support from a structured restaurant marketing agency approach rather than isolated efforts at individual locations.

"We've refined our internal delivery model to better support restaurant groups that operate across multiple markets," said Yousuf Hasan, CEO of Primi Digital. "The focus is on consistency, structure, and execution across all locations so operators can better manage how their brand appears in local search environments."

Expanded Multi-Market Local Search Framework

Primi Digital stated that the updated framework includes structured processes for:

Standardized location-level listing management across multiple restaurant branches

Improved coordination of location-specific content updates

Consistent data alignment across third-party local directories

Structured review monitoring and response workflows

Centralized reporting for multi-location performance tracking

Alignment of website location pages with individual store information

The company said the framework is designed specifically for restaurant groups managing multiple outlets where inconsistent or fragmented location data can impact customer discovery and engagement.

Primi Digital added that the updated system is intended to support operational clarity for marketing teams by consolidating multi-location management into a single structured workflow, rather than separate, uncoordinated processes for each restaurant branch.

The company also stated that the framework will continue to evolve based on feedback from restaurant operators managing regional and national portfolios, particularly those with expanding footprints across high-density markets.

About Primi Digital

Primi Digital is a digital marketing agency based in New York, working with restaurant and hospitality businesses through structured restaurant marketing initiatives designed to support multi-location growth and visibility.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/292850

Source: FG Newswire