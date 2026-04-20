Spain and Portugal recorded a surge in negative electricity prices in Q1, driven by strong solar generation and relatively low demand on the Iberian Peninsula. Further records are likely in 2026 as solar capacity grows, with more frequent price volatility expected across Europe. Spain Negative electricity prices hit a new all-time high in the first quarter on the Iberian Peninsula, driven by record renewable energy generation. According to the latest quarterly report on the European electricity market from analytics firm Montel, Spain recorded 397 hours of negative prices between January and March-significantly ...

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