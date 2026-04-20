HONG KONG, Apr 20, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), the 3rd Smart Lighting Expo and the 17th Hong Kong International Lighting Fair (Spring Edition) open today and will run for four consecutive days from 20 to 23 April at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC) in Wan Chai. Under the theme 'Go Smart, Live Green', the twin lighting fairs introduce a number of new zones this year, including the debut of 'Light Lab', which focuses on lighting solutions that combine innovation and sustainability, unveiling the latest lighting trends for 2026.Jenny Koo, Deputy Executive Director of the HKTDC, said: 'This year's twin lighting fairs bring together some 900 exhibitors, including new exhibitors from the Netherlands and Vietnam. A number of industry leaders are participating, including Absen, whose LED displays were in use at the World Cup and World Expos, and has been ranked first nationally in LED display exports for 16 consecutive years, and Shanghai Sansi, which supplies over 60% of the screens in Times Square, New York. Overall, our exhibitor lineup is strong. As one of the key events of Business of Innovation and Technology Week (BIT Week), the Smart Lighting Expo focuses on cutting edge lighting technologies and applications. This year, the newly launched Smart Commercial Display & Stage Audio-Visual Zone features lighting products and equipment related to cultural tourism and performing arts. As top-tier trade events for lighting products and technologies, the twin lighting fairs not only help promote Hong Kong as an international innovation and technology hub but also support the development of the megaevent economy by fostering cross industry exchange and collaboration.'According to Statista, the global smart lighting market is expected to reach US$44 billion by 2030. An analysis released by the International Energy Agency in March said that a second wave of LED transformation is imminent. In regions including Africa, Latin America and the Asia Pacific (excluding India and Chinese Mainland), LED penetration remains relatively low. In the residential sector alone, around 30% of lighting fixtures worldwide have yet to be upgraded, creating opportunities for high efficiency LED technologies. At the same time, early generation LED products, which account for nearly 15% of global residential lighting fixtures and have an average lifespan of 10 to 15 years, are gradually reaching the end of their service life, creating opportunities for high efficiency and more intelligent lighting systems.Against the backdrop of surging demand for high efficiency and intelligent lighting, this year's fairs curate multiple highlights that bring advanced lighting technologies into real world application scenarios. The newly introduced 'Light Lab' in Hall 3 features three scenario-based designs that present a range of products in an immersive manner, allowing visitors to experience their characteristics in different settings. The Lumin Garden displays garden lighting, smart lamp posts and solar luminaires. Shanghai Sansi LED Lighting presents plant lighting fixtures that use proprietary independent ceramic technology, delivering heat dissipation efficiency superior to metal structures. Combined with precise spectral control and professional optical systems, the solution meets the needs of plants at different growth stages.The Lumin Arena showcases professional grade lighting performance with stadium lights and high bay lights. Foshan Electrical and Lighting, which provides lighting for the China National Youth Football Training Centre, presents its new overseas sports lighting product, the F Series stadium lights, manufactured using full aluminium forging technology. Under the same illuminance level, the lights are 20% to 45% lighter than traditional fixtures and use high thermal conductivity 1060 pure aluminium, effectively reducing LED chip operating temperatures. With a lifespan of up to 100,000 hours, maintenance requirements are significantly reduced. The Lumin Gallery focuses on high-end museum lighting, displaying modular track lights and spotlights that highlight the integration of precise light control and aesthetics. Guangdong ThinkGis presents ultralow glare spotlights that emphasise glare control, reducing eye stimulation through specialised optical design and enhancing operational comfort and safety.As for the group pavilion, the twin lighting fairs receive strong support from Zhongshan City, as a Special Partner City this year, bringing the Zhongshan Guzhen Pavilion and Zhongshan Henglan Pavilion to form the Zhongshan Smart Home Zone, showcasing competitive lighting manufacturing capabilities and innovative solutions. The Shanghai Pudong Intelligent Lighting Association participates in the Smart Lighting Expo for the third consecutive year, setting up the Smart Ecosystem and IoT Supply Chain Area, together with brands including BWEETECH, AIDimming, Darkoo and TYF, presenting the latest developments in smart lighting and IoT solutions. In addition, pavilion from Shenzhen also participate, while the Spring Lighting Fair brings together pavilion from Xiamen, as well as new pavilions from Changzhou Zouqu and Zhejiang, further expanding industry exchange.Four major lighting trends move forward in parallel, showing new directions in smart, low carbon, immersive and human centric lightingAs artificial intelligence technologies continue to mature, lighting products are no longer limited to basic illumination functions. Instead, they integrate design, aesthetics, health, personalised experiences and sustainability, and even become an important part of urban and social infrastructure. Exhibitors at the Smart Lighting Expo and Spring Lighting Fair fully demonstrate the four major lighting trends currently taking shape in the market.Smart lighting: enhancing flexibility and scenario experience through technologyMany exhibitors focus on intelligent control and scenario-based applications to enhance the flexibility and user experience of lighting systems. BWEETECH (Booth: 1B-E18) showcases its Bwee Smart Control Knob, which has won the MUSE Design Award and iF Design Award. The product supports the Zigbee protocol and integration with platforms such as Apple Home, offering stepless dimming from 1% to 100% and millisecond level response, enabling easy whole home smart control. KC Lighting (Booth: 1E-A02) presents its M7 Micro 48V Track System, which supports Casambi and DALI smart control. With its ultra slim and flexible design, the system meets the needs of precise lighting layout and scenario management in residential and high-end commercial spaces.In addition, Xiamen PVTECH (Booth: 1E-B02) introduces its off grid intelligent lighting control panel, featuring multiple preset office and meeting room scenarios and one touch human-centric lighting (HCL) switching, demonstrating the practical application potential of smart lighting in workplace environments.Green lighting: driving low carbon transformation and sustainable developmentMany products on display cleave to the trend of green lighting, which helps the industry advance low carbon transformation. Absen (Booth: 1BB01) showcases its A25 Series low carbon energy saving LED display, which consumes less than one kilowatt hour of electricity per square metre per day and delivers over 50% energy savings compared to traditional solutions. Guangdong Zhongqian New Energy (Booth: 1B-E02) presents solar street lights powered by renewable energy, equipped with sleep mode and long-lasting battery life, suitable for smart city and public lighting applications.Meanwhile, Ningbo Yadu Lighting (Booth: 1D-E18) introduces solar garden lights that combine solar power with USBC charging, providing long duration illumination for residential and outdoor environments.Entertainment lighting: creating immersive light and shadow and interactive experiencesA wide range of lighting products emphasise interactive lighting effects and immersive experiences, injecting new elements into performances, gaming and cultural settings. Zhongyuan Innovation (Booth: 1B-D11) presents its Ambit 3 + Spot GREENTEK dynamic backlight, supporting 16 million colours and synchronised audiovisual lighting effects, designed specifically for gaming and entertainment environments. Zhongshan Walton Lighting (Booth: 1BC05) showcases its Gobo Projection Light that supports DMX512 control and multiple dynamic animation effects, widely used in stages, events and tourist attractions. Ledmy (Booth: 3E-B02) introduces its 360-degree neon lighting series, featuring uniform omnidirectional illumination and high design flexibility, commonly applied in stadiums, cultural projects and landmark developments.Human centric lighting: enhancing visual comfort and quality of lifeThe fairs also feature products that leverage visual comfort for physical and mental wellbeing. Shenzhen Norming Lighting (Booth: 1E-C24) presents dim-to-warm track lights with colour temperature that changes naturally with brightness, high colour rendering and flicker free design, enhancing comfort in dining and living spaces. In addition, Mascuge (Booth: 3E-A03) introduces an aroma diffuser humidifying lamp that integrates soft lighting with aromatherapy and humidification, creating a relaxing lighting environment for homes and leisure spaces.Two Major Forums Examine Market Hot TopicsIn addition to exhibition displays, the twin lighting fairs host a series of events to foster industry exchange. A highlight of the Spring Lighting Fair, the Asian Lighting Forum, will be held on 20'21 April, under the themes 'Luminous Spectacle: Immersive Entertainment Lighting Experience' and 'LightScape Aesthetics: LuminArt in Landscape and Public Space Design'. Award-winning lighting designers, including concert lighting expert from ANH Design Company (Taiwan) and the Bund's landscape lighting designer from Tungsten (Shanghai), will share the latest trends in immersive entertainment lighting and outdoor lighting.Meanwhile, the Smart Lighting Solution Forum at the Smart Lighting Expo will be held on 21 April under the theme 'Illuminating Smart Living: Infinite Possibility of Light'. Industry experts will discuss smart home lighting, human-centric entertainment lighting, and the development of the lighting supply chain ecosystem, helping the industry grasp future application directions.Exhibitor Opple Lighting, as the official partner of the buyers' VIP lounge at the Hong Kong International Lighting Fair (Spring Edition), is showcasing its SDL smart spectral lighting technology, and will also participate in onsite product promotions and launch events.Photo download: https://bit.ly/3QbJEr1The 3rd Smart Lighting Expo and the 17th Hong Kong International Lighting Fair (Spring Edition) are being held from today for four consecutive days, from 20 to 23 April.The newly introduced 'Light Lab' in Hall 3 features three scenario-based designs that present a range of lighting products in an immersive manner, allowing visitors to experience the characteristics of lighting fixtures in different settings. The Lumin Garden showcases garden lighting, smart lamp posts and solar luminaires. Zhongshan Faner Lighting (Booth: 1C-B02) presents its solar ground stake lights.The Lumin Arena showcases professional grade lighting performance with stadium lights and high bay lights. Foshan Electrical and Lighting (Booth: 3E-D19), which provides lighting for the China National Youth Football Training Centre, presents its F Series stadium lights, manufactured using full aluminium forging technology.The Lumin Gallery focuses on high end museum lighting, displaying modular track lights and spotlights that highlight the integration of precise light control and aesthetics. Shanghai Sansi (Booth: 1C-F23) demonstrates the hill spotlight series, which create soft edged light with natural transitions, seamlessly integrating into museum aesthetics.The newly launched Smart Commercial Display & Stage Audio-Visual Zone features lighting products and equipment related to cultural tourism and performing arts.The twin lighting fairs receive strong support from Zhongshan City, which partners as a special collaborative city this year, bringing the Zhongshan Guzhen Pavilion and Zhongshan Henglan Pavilion to showcase competitive lighting manufacturing capabilities and innovative solutions.In addition to exhibition displays, the twin lighting fairs host a series of information rich key events. A highlight of the Spring Lighting Fair, the Asian Lighting Forum, will be held on 20'21 April, inviting lighting design experts from across Asia to share the latest trends in landscape, outdoor and immersive entertainment lighting.WebsitesHong Kong International Lighting Fair (Spring Edition): hklightingfairse.hktdc.com/Smart Lighting Expo: smartlightingexpo.hktdc.com/Exhibition Event: https://www.hktdc.com/event/smartlightingexpo/tc/programmeHKTDC Media Room: http://mediaroom.hktdc.com/enMedia enquiriesHKTDC's Communications & Public Affairs Department:Stanley So Tel: (852) 2584 4049 Email: stanley.hp.so@hktdc.orgNavin Law Tel: (852) 2584 4525 Email: navin.cm.law@hktdc.orgSerena Cheung Tel: (852) 2584 4272 Email: serena.hm.cheung@hktdc.orgAbout HKTDCThe Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) celebrates its 60th anniversary this year. The HKTDC is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With over 50 offices globally, including 13 in the Chinese Mainland, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via research reports and digital news channels.Source: HKTDCCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.