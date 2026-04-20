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ACCESS Newswire
20.04.2026 15:50 Uhr
184 Leser
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Antea Group: Key Trends and Insights From Data Center EHSxTech Events

By Rob Dixon, Data Center Industry Leader

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / April 20, 2026 / Antea Group's Data Center EHSxTech events continue to bring together environmental, health, and safety (EHS) leaders from across the data center industry to share insights, challenges, and solutions in a rapidly evolving landscape.

Across recent events in the U.S. and Europe, a consistent message has emerged: as data center growth accelerates, EHS must evolve from a compliance function to a strategic driver of safety, resilience, and operational performance.

Highlights from Our Most Recent Event

  • Air permitting increasingly becoming a critical project risk. Delays or denials in regulatory approval can halt development, with increasing complexity across jurisdictions, growing public scrutiny, and a need for specialized expertise.

  • EHS compliance ownership is getting more complex. Varying business models (e.g., triple net leases, multi-party operations) are making it harder to clearly define responsibility for permitting and ongoing compliance.

  • Power availability is a primary constraint. Grid limitations and moratoriums are pushing developers to rethink site selection and invest in onsite generation and alternative energy solutions.

  • Community expectations are reshaping development. Scrutiny around energy, water, noise, and land use is driving stricter permitting and higher expectations for transparency and engagement. Industry advocacy has never been more important.

  • Self-performing operations are changing EHS models. As organizations move away from outsourced operations, they need stronger internal systems, technical expertise, and workforce training.

  • Workforce shortages are impacting safety and execution. Rapid growth is outpacing skilled labor availability, increasing pressure on training, competency, and retention.

Core Trends Across Data Center EHSxTech Events

1. AI in EHS: From Experimentation to Everyday Operations

Across all events, AI has rapidly evolved from a curiosity to a practical tool embedded in daily EHS activities.

Organizations are using AI to:

  • Summarize incidents and generate reports

  • Review safety documentation and RAMS

  • Develop training materials and toolbox talks

  • Analyze safety observations and prioritize risks

  • Optimize daily document review and e-mail management

What's changed most is scale and normalization. AI is now becoming part of standard workflows instead of just viewed as a new tool on the block. However, companies consistently emphasize the importance of governance, data privacy, and human oversight.

2. Safety by Design: Eliminating Risk Before It Exists

A recurring theme across every event is the shift toward designing safety into data centers from the very beginning.

Best practices include:

  • Embedding safety reviews at key design stages (30/60/90%)

  • Incorporating technician and operational feedback early

  • Designing for ergonomics, access, and maintenance safety

  • Integrating sensors and monitoring for predictive maintenance

This approach reflects a broader mindset shift: the safest risks are the ones removed before operations begin.

3. Managing High-Risk Activities (HRAs)

As data centers scale, organizations are aligning around a more consistent and structured approach to high-risk work.

Key focus areas include:

  • Standardizing definitions of HRAs across organizations

  • Identifying and verifying critical controls

  • Embedding HRA checks into planning and execution, not just documentation

  • Measuring effectiveness through leading indicators

Examples of HRAs frequently discussed include electrical work, confined spaces, lifting operations, and vehicle movements.

4. From Lagging Metrics to Meaningful Insights

Traditional safety metrics are no longer enough. Across events, participants emphasized the need to move beyond incident rates toward more actionable indicators.

Emerging approaches include:

  • Tracking the percentage of high-risk work with verified controls

  • Measuring time to close corrective actions

  • Using AI to filter and prioritize observations

  • Integrating safety with operational performance metrics

Measure what actually prevents incidents, not just what reports them.

5. Contractor and Supply Chain Risk Management

Data centers are inherently multi-employer environments, making contractor management a critical EHS priority.

Common challenges include:

  • Limited visibility into subcontractors

  • Inconsistent safety standards across vendors

  • Communication gaps during project execution

  • Influx of employees with limited to no industry experience

Leading practices highlighted across events:

  • Early EHS involvement during contracting

  • Strong prequalification and onboarding processes

  • Clear contractual safety expectations

  • Continuous monitoring and performance evaluation

Organizations are increasingly treating supplier quality and contractor safety as directly linked to operational risk.

6. Operational Realities: Heat, Noise, and Lone Work

While innovation is accelerating, many core operational risks remain constantly complex.

Key topics discussed include:

  • Heat stress in both indoor and outdoor environments

  • Noise exposure from high-density equipment and cooling systems

  • Risks associated with lone workers in 24/7 operations

Solutions range from engineering controls and PPE innovations to monitoring technologies and improved communication systems.

7. Energy, Power, and Sustainability Challenges

The rapid expansion of data centers is placing new pressure on energy infrastructure and creating new EHS considerations.

Key discussion areas:

  • Grid capacity constraints and onsite generation

  • Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) risks

  • Cooling strategies and water use

  • Emerging technologies like SMRs and carbon capture

EHS professionals are increasingly expected to play a role in:

  • Assessing community and environmental risks

  • Supporting emergency preparedness for new energy systems

  • Engaging with regulators and stakeholders

This is where EHS and sustainability are clearly converging.

8. Building a Culture of Safety and Collaboration

Across all events, one constant stands out: collaboration is essential.

Whether its sharing lessons learned, aligning on best practices, or addressing industry-wide challenges, these events reinforce the value of open dialogue.

EHS leaders are not just regulators, they are:

  • Educators

  • Facilitators

  • Strategic partners

And increasingly, they are responsible for helping organizations navigate complexity while maintaining a strong culture of safety.

Key Takeaways for Data Center EHS Leaders

  • Treat AI as an enabler, but implement it with governance and purpose

  • Design safety into every phase of the data center lifecycle

  • Focus on high-risk activities and verify critical controls in real conditions

  • Move beyond traditional metrics toward leading indicators that drive prevention

  • Strengthen contractor and supplier safety programs

  • Address operational risks with both technology and human-centered solutions

  • Engage early in energy and infrastructure decisions

  • Prioritize collaboration to solve industry-wide challenges

Conclusion: Advancing Together

One of the most valuable outcomes of Data Center EHSxTech events is the opportunity to step outside of day-to-day operations and learn from peers facing similar challenges, but the real impact happens in what comes next.

As the industry continues to evolve, the focus is shifting from sharing ideas to applying them at scale-embedding lessons learned into design decisions, operational practices, and performance metrics across organizations.

The challenges ahead, from AI integration to energy infrastructure and high-risk work, will continue to grow in complexity. Meeting them will require not just collaboration, but consistency, accountability, and a willingness to evolve how EHS is implemented across the data center lifecycle.

By turning insight into action, EHS leaders are responding to change and helping define what safe, resilient data center operations look like in the future.

Want to attend the next gathering of data center EHS thought leaders? Contact us to get involved!

Find more stories and multimedia from Antea Group at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Antea Group
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/antea-group
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Antea Group



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/key-trends-and-insights-from-data-center-ehsxtechr-events-1158970

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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