Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - April 20, 2026) - Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ: HOFT): Stonegate Capital Partners updates their coverage on Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ: HOFT). HOFT reported revenue, operating income, and adj EPS of $67.0M, $0.6M, and $0.05, respectively. This compares to our/consensus estimates of $77.1M/$74.1M, $1.6M/$1.0M, and $0.09/$0.05. For the quarter, HOFT reported revenue of $67.0M, down 20.5% y/y, driven by a one-week shorter period, lower hospitality shipments, and an estimated $3M-$4M of January weather disruption. Despite the weaker top line, profitability improved, with gross margin up 380bps y/y to 30.0% and continuing ops operating income improving to $0.6M from a loss last year. Within the quarter, Hooker Branded held operating income essentially flat y/y at $1.2M, while Domestic Upholstery reduced its operating loss by more than 50% y/y to $(1.2)M. For the full year, net sales declined 12.4% to $278.1M, while gross margin improved 180bps to 26.4% and SG&A fell $11.9M. Full-year results remained pressured by $15.6M of non-cash impairment charges, contributing to an operating loss of $16.5M and net loss of $27.0M. Overall, we believe continuing operations are showing improved earnings power despite still-soft demand with HOFT well positioned for what we expect to be a strong second half.

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Key Takeaways:

A cleaner, lower-cost platform sets up a more back-half-weighted FY27, with Margaritaville ramping in 2H.

Improving margin expansion is becoming more visible despite still-soft demand.

Post-divestiture liquidity improved materially, leaving the balance sheet meaningfully cleanerexiting FY26.







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About Stonegate

Stonegate Capital Partners is a leading capital markets advisory firm providing investor relations, equity research, and institutional investor outreach services for public companies. Our affiliate, Stonegate Capital Markets (member FINRA) provides a full spectrum of investment banking services for public and private companies.

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Source: Reportable, Inc.