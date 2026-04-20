Critical Metals Corp: Tanbreez Mining Greenland A/S Appoints Thomas "TYT" Mogensen as Chief Executive Officer

NEW YORK, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Critical Metals Corp. (Nasdaq: CRML) ("Critical Metals Corp" or the "Company"), a leading critical minerals mining company, today announced the appointment of Thomas "TYT" Mogensen as Chief Executive Officer, to Tanbreez Mining A/S.

Thomas "TYT" Mogensen brings more than two decades of leadership experience across finance, infrastructure, natural resources, and business development in Greenland and the broader Nordic region. He has a strong track record of delivering operational improvements, driving financial turnarounds, and executing complex, large-scale projects.

Most recently, Mr. Mogensen served as Managing Director of Nalik Ventures A/S, the Greenlandic self-government's business development company. During his tenure, he led a comprehensive turnaround of the organization, implementing a new strategic direction, optimizing operational processes, and overseeing a merger of the parent company with two subsidiaries. Under his leadership, Nalik Ventures improved its financial performance from a loss of DKK 88 million to a profit of DKK 28 million.

Prior to this, Mr. Mogensen worked as an independent consultant specializing in strategic financial management and business analysis, advising small and medium-sized enterprises as well as municipalities. He also held senior leadership roles including Business Director at BankNordic, where he significantly expanded market share in Greenland's business segment, and CEO of NIRAS Greenland, where he oversaw financial management, strategic development, and project delivery across environmental and infrastructure-related initiatives, successfully growing the business and increasing turnover by approximately 200%.

Earlier in his career, Mr. Mogensen held key positions at Greenland Development A/S, contributing to major industrial projects, including the aluminium smelter initiative in Maniitsoq, and at Royal Arctic Line A/S, where he implemented advanced financial management systems.

Mr. Mogensen holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration from Aalborg University and has completed extensive executive and professional training in financial management, project finance, and leadership.

Tony Sage, Chairman of CRML, commented:

"Mogensen's extensive experience in Greenland's business environment, combined with his proven ability to deliver strong financial and operational results, makes him the ideal leader to guide Tanbreez through the development stage of our world-class rare earth project-particularly given the value of his commercial and governmental experience in Greenland in driving this next phase forward."

Mr. Mogensen, CEO of Tanbreez Mining A/S, commented:

"I am honored to join Tanbreez at such an important time in its development. The Company holds a unique asset of global significance, and I look forward to working with the team, stakeholders, and partners to unlock its full potential in a responsible and sustainable manner."

About Critical Metals Corp.

Critical Metals Corp (Nasdaq: CRML) is a leading mining development company focused on critical metals and minerals, and producing strategic products essential to electrification and next generation technologies for Europe and its western world partners. Its flagship Project, Tanbreez, is one of the world's largest, rare earth deposits and is located in Southern Greenland. The deposit is expected to have access to key transportation outlets as the area features year-round direct shipping access via deep water fjords that lead directly to the North Atlantic Ocean.

Another key asset is the Wolfsberg Lithium Project located in Carinthia, 270 km south of Vienna, Austria. The Wolfsberg Lithium Project is the first fully permitted mine in Europe and is strategically located with access to established road and rail infrastructure and is expected to be the next major producer of key lithium products to support the European market. Wolfsberg is well positioned with offtake and downstream partners to become a unique and valuable asset in an expanding geostrategic critical metals portfolio.

With this strategic asset portfolio, Critical Metals Corp is positioned to become a reliable and sustainable supplier of critical minerals essential for defense applications, the clean energy transition, and next-generation technologies in the western world.

For more information, please visit https://www.criticalmetalscorp.com/.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). Forward-looking statements may include expectations of our business and the plans and objectives of management for future operations. These statements constitute projections, forecasts and forward-looking statements, and are not guarantees of performance. Such statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. When used in this news release, forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "target," "designed to" or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical facts. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements for many reasons, including the factors discussed under the "Risk Factors" section in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are based on information available as of the date of this news release, and expectations, forecasts and assumptions as of that date, involve a number of judgments, risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date, and we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

Critical Metals Corp.

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