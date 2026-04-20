Vystar Corp.: Vystar Enters into Binding Letter of Intent to Acquire 50% Interest in R3alm Inc.

A Compliance-Focused AI and Web3 Financial Ecosystem

Proposed Transaction Includes Joint Development Framework, Vystar Series B Consideration, and Strategic Alignment Around the R3EQ Ecosystem

Vystar to Receive R3EQ Crypto Token Allocation

Binding letter of intent contemplates Vystar acquiring a 50% interest in R3alm Inc.

Consideration includes approximately 8,500 shares of Vystar Series B preferred stock

Parties intend to jointly manage and develop the R3alm platform pending closing

R3alm is being developed as a compliance-focused ecosystem spanning digital capital formation, tokenized assets, governance, trading, treasury, identity, and AI-powered intelligence

R3EQ is planned as the ecosystem's equity-linked digital ownership layer

Platform is designed to serve both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) markets, including investors, issuers, developers, enterprises, and end users participating in emerging digital financial markets



Boston, MA., April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vystar Corporation (OTCQB: VYST), announced that it has entered into a binding letter of intent to acquire a 50% interest in R3alm, a compliance-focused AI and Web3 financial ecosystem designed to bridge traditional finance and decentralized technologies. Under the proposed transaction, R3alm would receive approximately 8,500 shares of Vystar Series B preferred stock. The parties intend to jointly manage and further develop the project, with closing anticipated in less than 60 days, subject to definitive agreements, due diligence, board approval, and customary closing conditions.

R3alm is being developed as a compliance-oriented financial technology ecosystem intended to bridge traditional finance and decentralized infrastructure. The platform is designed to span capital formation, tokenized assets, governance, trading infrastructure, treasury systems, investor access, identity, analytics, crowdfunding capabilities, and an AI-powered financial intelligence layer. R3EQ is planned as the ecosystem's equity-linked digital ownership-layer token.

The R3alm ecosystem currently includes 22 planned modules spanning digital capital formation, tokenized real-world assets, digital securities infrastructure, governance systems, trading and liquidity tools, treasury capabilities, identity and wallet functions, collectibles infrastructure, analytics, and AI-powered financial intelligence. The platform is intended to support secure, transparent, and scalable financial products designed to expand investor access and support long-term market innovation.

The R3alm platform is intended to support multiple interconnected business lines, including digital capital formation, tokenized asset infrastructure, ecosystem governance, investor tools, treasury systems, and related applications for both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) markets, serving investors, issuers, developers, enterprises, and end users operating in emerging digital financial markets. A key component of the ecosystem is R3EQ, the planned equity-linked digital share token associated with R3alm.

"What makes R3alm compelling is the depth of the marketplace vision and the way its AI-driven tools, platform modules, and compliance architecture work together as an integrated ecosystem," said Jamie Rotman, CEO of Vystar. "We believe that interconnected approach positions the platform to serve a broad range of participants across emerging digital financial markets, and we look forward to sharing additional detail on the ecosystem in the weeks ahead."

Management believes the long-term market opportunity for tokenized real-world assets, digital securities infrastructure, and technology-enabled capital formation remains substantial, estimated at $2 to $5 trillion in the short term up to $10 trillion longer term. R3alm is being developed to participate in that broader shift by combining compliance, digital asset infrastructure, investor access, and AI-enabled intelligence tools within a unified platform architecture.

Vystar and R3alm expect tomorrow, to provide additional public materials, including an interactive presentation outlining the broader R3alm ecosystem, as part of the companies' continuing communications strategy.

The parties believe that, when successfully launched and adopted, multiple platform modules could support diversified future revenue opportunities across the broader ecosystem.

As part of its broader strategic repositioning, Vystar also expects to provide shareholders with additional updates regarding its plans for its Fluid Energy Conversion (FEC), RXAIR, and its Vytex business lines.

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About Vystar Corporation

Vystar Corporation (OTCQB: VYST) has four principal areas of focus: Vytex, RXAIR, Fluid Energy Conversion (FEC), and R3alm. Vystar's strategy is centered on developing products and platforms supported by patents, copyrights, and proprietary intellectual property.

About R3alm

R3alm is a compliance-oriented Web3 financial ecosystem designed to bridge traditional finance and decentralized technologies. The platform is intended to span capital formation, tokenized assets, governance, trading infrastructure, treasury systems, investor access, identity, analytics, crowdfunding capabilities, and AI-powered financial intelligence. R3alm is being developed to serve both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) markets across emerging digital financial services.

About Vytex Allergy Free Natural Rubber Latex

Vystar owns the formulations and intellectual property underlying Vytex natural rubber latex products, which the company believes support high-quality allergy-reduced and ammonia-free applications across foam products, gloves, condoms, and related latex product categories.

About RXAIR Residential and Medical Air Purification

RXAIR includes residential and medical air purification products ranging from personal units to larger systems for hospitals and related facilities. Vystar states that the product line has achieved multiple approvals and certifications and that the company has made manufacturing and tooling investments to support production and inventory availability.

About FEC

Fluid Energy Conversion technology is based on the Hughes Reactor, which is designed to convert the flow of liquid or gas into sound waves that can be applied across multiple industrial and commercial use cases, including flow measurement, water treatment, air purification, dialysis-related applications, and combustion enhancement.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the proposed transaction, anticipated closing timing, future product development, planned ecosystem features, expected strategic benefits, and potential future revenue opportunities. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the negotiation and execution of definitive agreements, completion of due diligence, board approvals, financing conditions, regulatory considerations, market conditions, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied.

Investor Relations and Media Contact

Vystar Corporation

Investor Relations: https://vystarcorp.com/investor-relations

Company websites: https://gopaid.com | https://r3alm.com

Media & Investors: Jamie Rotman - jrotman@vytex.com