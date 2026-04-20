The Italian authorities will offer 30 MW of floating PV capacity in its June 8 FER2 auction, reducing the quota after weak participation in the first round. Italy Italy's Ministry of Environment and Energy Security (MASE) has planned to allocate a quota of 30 MW for floating photovoltaic systems on inland waters in the latest round of the FER2 tender mechanism for renewable energies. The auction round will be held on June 8. Under this auction regime, incentives are granted to innovative renewable energy systems or those with high generation costs that demonstrate innovation and have a reduced ...

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