Methanol Ships Market worth $ 40.53 billion by 2035 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the methanol ships market is projected to grow from USD 16.43 billion in 2026 and reach USD 40.53 billion by 2035 at a CAGR of 12.8%. Increasing investments in methanol-capable newbuild vessels and rising focus on fuel-flexible fleet strategies are supporting steady demand from major shipping operators.

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Methanol Ships Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2021-2035

2021-2035 2026 Market Size: USD 16.43 billion

USD 16.43 billion 2035 Projected Market Size: USD 40.53 billion

USD 40.53 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 12.8%

Methanol Ships Market Trends & Insights:

The methanol ships market is being driven by the increasing pressure on ship owners to operate vessels with low emissions while still maintaining long-distance operations and cargo efficiency. As shipping routes remain extensive and operational demands continue to rise, there is a growing need for vessel solutions that can support cleaner fuels without compromising range, capacity, or performance. This situation is prompting shipowners and shipbuilders to invest in vessels that are capable of using methanol, enabling stable operations, fuel flexibility, and compliance with evolving environmental standards.

By build, the retrofit segment is expected to register a higher CAGR (28.6%) than the newbuild segment between 2026 and 2035.

By system, the propulsion segment is projected to be the most dominant during the forecast period.

By region, the Europe methanol engines market is estimated to account for a 72.5% share in 2026.

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The methanol ships market is seeing growth mainly because of a strong pipeline of methanol-fueled vessel orders and continuous fleet renewal across the industry. At the same time, shipowners are moving toward cleaner and more fuel-flexible vessel designs. The focus is more on long-term compliance and smooth operations rather than short-term changes.

By system, the propulsion system segment is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period.

The propulsion segment is expected to account for the largest share of the methanol ships industry during the forecast period because it is at the core of vessel conversion and newbuild integration. Methanol adoption at the ship level usually starts with engine and propulsion compatibility, so this system ends up contributing the most in terms of value. It also has a higher cost per weight compared to most other onboard systems, especially in large commercial vessels. This is why in newbuild and retrofit projects, propulsion remains the most important and highest value segment.

By ship type, the offshore vessels segment is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period.

The offshore vessels segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, mainly because operators in this space are facing increasing pressure to reduce emissions, especially in controlled and contract-driven environments. Many offshore vessels also operate on fixed routes or within specific offshore zones, which makes fuel planning a bit easier and methanol bunkering more manageable. Because of this, the practical case for early methanol adoption becomes stronger in offshore applications.

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Asia is expected to be the second-fastest-growing region during the forecast period.

Asia is expected to be the second-fastest-growing region during the forecast period, mainly because of its strong shipbuilding base and increasing focus on fleet modernization. The region also has a large number of commercial ship operators and shipyards that are gradually moving toward methanol-capable newbuilds. At the same time, participation in alternative fuel vessel programs is also picking up. In addition, expansion of port infrastructure and ongoing regional decarbonization efforts are further supporting the future demand in this market.

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries, Samsung Heavy Industries, Jiangnan Shipyard, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Group and Guangzhou Shipyard International are the major key players in the methanol ships companies. These companies have strong distribution networks across regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the world.

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