Ray C. Anderson Foundation: New Georgia Map Tool Offers Local Climate Change Insights

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / April 20, 2026 / By: Emily Jones, WABE

Local leaders across Georgia can now see a more detailed picture of what impacts to expect from climate change with a new map tool released by Drawdown Georgia.

The group, which aims to reduce the state's greenhouse gas emissions, unveiled the maps at the Super South Summit in Atlanta last week.

Scientists warn that Georgia can expect hotter, longer summers, more extreme weather, more rainfall overall and also longer droughts. But those impacts will vary across the state.

Now, researchers have found ways to scale down big-picture data so they can project not just how climate change is affecting Georgia or the Southeast broadly, but also how it's changing conditions in specific locations.

Read the full story on WABE.

Image of Georgbia Climate Outlook Maps

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View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/new-georgia-map-tool-offers-local-climate-change-insights-1158976